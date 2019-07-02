Here's Your Weekly Breakdown On All The "Love Island" Drama

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat It's been a big week in the villa, and we're here to break it all down, from all the fights to the turning heads. Ben Armson Hani: Whew, this week's Love Island went places I didn't think a reality TV show would go. I dunno about you, but the shenanigans of Casa Amor has left me with some trust issues.Josie: This week has been a rollercoaster of emotions, from Yewande leaving to Tom making an absolute fool out of himself, and now Casa Amor. I'm exhausted TBH. Yewande is dumped from the villa: ITV2 Josie: Poor Yewande. She had a tough ride in the villa, and while Danny appeared to be a knight in shining armour at the start, he turned out to be a bit of a dud in the end. When the recoupling came along, I was almost convinced he was going to pick Yewande. But I didn’t think he was going to pick her for the right reasons — I thought he was going to do it to save his reputation because it had definitely taken a bit of a knocking in and out the villa from the last week or so’s drama. When he started off his recoupling speech by talking about his chosen girl’s “intelligence” I was naive to think that he was going to pick Yewande, you know, the scientist. But no, he went with Arabella. And he maybe quite rightly got his comeuppance when Arabella was then voted off with Tom. Hani: Yewande really went through it, didn’t she. She barely had any airtime at the start of the show, then Danny led her all the way up the garden path. Up until the end it was looking like he was going to pick Yewande. I really expected him to choose her, just out of loyalty, and the fact that they did seem to have an instant connection. I think we can all agree that Yewande was the “intelligent” one in the villa, so I was so shocked when Danny chose Arabella. Tom and Maura's relationship comes to an end: ITV2 Hani: Did Tom learn nothing from his last mishap with Maura? Clearly not, because what the hell was he playing at?! He’d only just got back into her good books, so why on earth did he slag her off to Jordan? Like, even I as a Love Island newbie knows that if you bitch about someone, it’s gonna get back to them, so this was a rookie mistake. He was trying way too hard to fit in with the boys, and he clearly didn’t really like Maura. As Britney Spears once said, he got lost in the game, and he definitely deserved to get dumped. I really felt for Maura – despite her bravado, I think she’s actually quite a sensitive soul who’s often misunderstood, so she really deserves a guy that’ll treat her with respect.Josie: Tom’s epic blunder continued to bring dividends for Love Island fans on Monday and I was revelling in it. Maura was quite rightly outraged and Tom was floundering under the pressure of being shouted at on TV. He was desperately trying to make good by Maura whilst also keeping his banterous image up with the boys. While I would have definitely made Tom sweat a bit more, Maura accepted his apology the next day before giving him the runaround. THEN Tom decided to rock the boat even more by telling Jordan that he was getting the ick – smart move Tom, smart move. Tom’s dumping from the island wasn’t unexpected and Casa Amor has come at the perfect time for Maura. She’s become one of my favourite characters in the villa and I think she deserves to find someone who will actually keep her on her toes, in a good way. Another dumping: ITV2 Josie: I was so excited for Thursday’s episode and I was not disappointed. Michael and Amber’s tiff, Tommy on a horse and Maura and Tom breaking up would have alone made a great episode, but the added bonus of a dumping really reminded me of why I waste so much of my limited time on earth watching this show. I’d voted for Michael and Amber as my favourite couple because at the time they were so solid so it was nice to see that reflected. I personally loved watching Amy’s face as she realised that her and Curtis weren’t the nation’s sweethearts as she so obviously had thought. IMHO Tom and Arabella were definitely the best people to send home. They were both clearly outraged about the decision made by the other islanders, but c’mon, Tom was a huge game player (and shit at it) and Arabella didn’t exactly make herself the easiest person to love either. Hani: This dumping was the one I was waiting for. Obviously, I voted – at this point, I was big on Team Michael and Amber, so I wanted them to come out on top. The drama lover in me was living for Amy and Curtis not coming out on top. They were definitely certain that they were the fan faves, but oh how they were wrong. Amy’s face was priceless – you could see her dreams of the 50K shattering before her eyes. Tom completely deserved to go – he tried to play a game and it failed miserably – I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone crash and burn so badly. And Arabella… Well, Yewande said it best: “What goes around comes around.” It was karma, and I don’t really think anyone will be missing her. It's all kicking off in Casa Amor: ITV2 Hani: I only just learned about the whole Casa Amor thing, and I didn’t know that it was possible for Love Island to reach such heights of drama. After everything Maura went through, I really wanted her to find a nice lad to couple up with. I’m kinda suspicious of Dennon – is he using her as a ticket into the real villa? I’m not sure, but I feel like something’s not right there. I’m so happy that Anna’s finally found her tall, old man in Ovie. No offence to Jordan, but he was clearly a placeholder for her until the real deal came along.Now let’s talk about the boys. What the hell are Michael and Curtis doing?! After slagging Amber off to STRANGERS, and then kissing Joanne, Michael can get in the bin. I know it’s a reality TV, but it pained me to see Amber being so loyal while her man was making moves on another girl. And Curtis – what kind of game is he trying to play? I think that he reached a turning point when he realised that he and Amy weren’t the nation's sweethearts, and he’s trying to secure someone else that’ll he’ll get him to the final. He definitely played himself by making a move on a girl that’s completely uninterested in him. It’ll definitely come back round to Amy, and she’s gonna be heartbroken, which I’m not looking forward to seeing. I have to say I’m actually nervous to see what’s gonna happen when the girls return from Casa Amor, because I don’t think it’ll be pretty. Josie: Casa Amor this year has been pretty mega because of the sheer amount of head turning that has been going on. Anna was an obvious one to go first and I don’t even want to talk about the ridiculousness of Danny, but then seeing Michael and Curtis suddenly express doubts really shook me to my core. While the preview made it appear that Michael has definitely sealed the deal with Joanna by kissing her (he is cancelled now), I’m confused about what Curtis thinks is about to happen? No offense, but no one seems interested in you Curtis. He’s kind of fucked himself over here by expressing his doubts, because if he decides to not turn, then someone will no doubt tell Amy what he has been saying while she has been gone. I hope for her sake, that she decides to dump him, although I’m not sure that she is strong enough to do it. Michael and Amber’s storyline is basically Josh and Georgia from last year. I’m not looking forward to seeing her arriving back at the villa solo, while Michael sits there with Joanna. The poor girl will be gutted. A plea to the producers – please stop the loud kissing: ITV2 Josie: Guys, please, the kissing is too much to deal with this year. Why have you decided to increase the volume? Who is that helping? Is someone getting off on that? The constant lip smacking, tongue action, and sloppy noises are turning me off. If you must keep it at that level of volume, please can you put an “explicit content” warning on every time it is about to start again.Hani: Unpopular opinion: I don’t mind the kissing sounds. I actually didn’t even notice it until other people pointed it out. So, producers – you do you and keep the mics on the volume you want. That being said, I think we could all do without seeing quite as much tongue. Do you think Amy and Amber will be happy with their boys' behaviour? Let us know in the comments! 