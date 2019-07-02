Here's Your Weekly Breakdown On All The "Love Island" Drama

ITV2

Hani: I only just learned about the whole Casa Amor thing, and I didn’t know that it was possible for Love Island to reach such heights of drama. After everything Maura went through, I really wanted her to find a nice lad to couple up with. I’m kinda suspicious of Dennon – is he using her as a ticket into the real villa? I’m not sure, but I feel like something’s not right there. I’m so happy that Anna’s finally found her tall, old man in Ovie. No offence to Jordan, but he was clearly a placeholder for her until the real deal came along.

Now let’s talk about the boys. What the hell are Michael and Curtis doing?! After slagging Amber off to STRANGERS, and then kissing Joanne, Michael can get in the bin. I know it’s a reality TV, but it pained me to see Amber being so loyal while her man was making moves on another girl. And Curtis – what kind of game is he trying to play? I think that he reached a turning point when he realised that he and Amy weren’t the nation's sweethearts, and he’s trying to secure someone else that’ll he’ll get him to the final. He definitely played himself by making a move on a girl that’s completely uninterested in him. It’ll definitely come back round to Amy, and she’s gonna be heartbroken, which I’m not looking forward to seeing. I have to say I’m actually nervous to see what’s gonna happen when the girls return from Casa Amor, because I don’t think it’ll be pretty.



Josie: Casa Amor this year has been pretty mega because of the sheer amount of head turning that has been going on. Anna was an obvious one to go first and I don’t even want to talk about the ridiculousness of Danny, but then seeing Michael and Curtis suddenly express doubts really shook me to my core. While the preview made it appear that Michael has definitely sealed the deal with Joanna by kissing her (he is cancelled now), I’m confused about what Curtis thinks is about to happen? No offense, but no one seems interested in you Curtis. He’s kind of fucked himself over here by expressing his doubts, because if he decides to not turn, then someone will no doubt tell Amy what he has been saying while she has been gone. I hope for her sake, that she decides to dump him, although I’m not sure that she is strong enough to do it.

Michael and Amber’s storyline is basically Josh and Georgia from last year. I’m not looking forward to seeing her arriving back at the villa solo, while Michael sits there with Joanna. The poor girl will be gutted.