collection
Community

We Want To Know Which Influencers You Were Following In 2019

Which fandom are you a fully fledged member of?

Posted on
Josie Ayre
Josie Ayre
BuzzFeed Staff

Share This Article

The last year in the influencer world has been a ride.

We want to know which influencer has been bringing you the content you needed in 2019.

Maybe they're a huge YouTube star with hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of subscribers...

Or perhaps their following isn't huge but they've kept you entertained throughout the year.

Maybe they're not even human!

So tell us in the comments who your favourite influencer of 2019 was and why, and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video.

Share This Article

back to top