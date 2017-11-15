 back to top
Christopher Pyne Blames Hacker After His Twitter Account Liked A Gay Porn Tweet

Australian defence industry minister Christopher Pyne claims the defences were down on his Twitter account when it liked a tweet containing gay pornography at 2am on Thursday.

Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed News Editor, Australia

At 2am Canberra time, as celebrations from the "yes" vote in the same-sex marriage debate wound down, the Twitter account of defence industry minister Christopher Pyne liked a tweet from an account sharing gay porn videos.

The video in question is from a porn studio called Cocky Boys, and features two young men going at it in a variety of positions.

BuzzFeed News reporter Mark Di Stefano was one of those online at the time who picked up that Pyne had liked the tweet when it appeared in his feed.

If people are wondering how this gets spotted - there’s now a bot account that tweets what politicians like and pic… https://t.co/cMEvG8ClMK
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

If people are wondering how this gets spotted - there’s now a bot account that tweets what politicians like and pic… https://t.co/cMEvG8ClMK

The tweet remained liked for a full three hours before at around 5:30am, Pyne's account unliked the Tweet.

It reminded everyone of when US Republican senator and former presidential candidate Ted Cruz also had his Twitter account like a porn tweet for several hours.

But unlike Cruz blaming a staffer, Pyne, the man with ministerial responsibility for Australia's defence industry, claimed he was hacked.

I was hacked overnight! I was 😴 at 2am. Someone tried to hack my social media yesterday. Maybe they are making mischief over the plebiscite?
Christopher Pyne @cpyne

I was hacked overnight! I was 😴 at 2am. Someone tried to hack my social media yesterday. Maybe they are making mischief over the plebiscite?

The minister claimed he was fast asleep when the tweet was liked, but people weren't super convinced.

@cpyne That’s not how “hacking” works, Mr Pyne.
Mark Newton 🌈👍 @NewtonMark

@cpyne That’s not how “hacking” works, Mr Pyne.

@cpyne Hahaha....funny as. The hacker got in and liked one post
Kristy_lee @LeeYve1965

@cpyne Hahaha....funny as. The hacker got in and liked one post

@cpyne Dude do you know how hacking works?
Ren-Nosed Reindeer🦌 @imhoturenot

@cpyne Dude do you know how hacking works?

No word yet as to whether Australian Signals Directorate or the cyber advisor to the prime minister will be called in to investigate the hack.

