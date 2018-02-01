Can You Guess Who Donated The Most To Australian Political Parties Last Year?

The prime minister donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party on the eve of the 2016 election, but the donation wasn't declared until February 1, 2018 as part of the annual AEC donation disclosures.





This person was the biggest donor to any political party in 2016-2017, according to the Australian Electoral Commission's annual donations disclosure release on February 1, 2018. The next nearest donation was $500,000 from another person mentioned in the quiz, followed by Burnewang Pastoral Company at $200,000 to the Liberals, and then $150,000 to both Liberal and Labor from ANZ Bank.