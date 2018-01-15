 back to top
A Wallaby Was Spotted Crossing The Sydney Harbour Bridge And Police Had To Capture It

Because 'Straya.

Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed News Editor, Australia

Early morning commuters in Sydney were alarmed to discover a wallaby hopping across the Sydney Harbour Bridge at 5am this morning.

NSW Police


Wallaby on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Cahill Expressway - Filmed at about 5am by some very helpful police office… https://t.co/268o370XVg
7 News Sydney @7NewsSydney

Wallaby on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Cahill Expressway - Filmed at about 5am by some very helpful police office… https://t.co/268o370XVg

NSW Police were called out when what was originally reported as a kangaroo was seen on the north side of the iconic Australian bridge.

NSW Police

Police believe that the wallaby might have jumped onto the Harbour Bridge from the Cammaray golf course.

NSW Police said that traffic controllers monitored the wallaby as it "hopped across to lane one and, without indicating, exited onto the Cahill Expressway and then onto Macquarie Street".

NSW Police

Eventually the wallaby was taken into police custody and taken to Taronga Zoo for a health check.

NSW Police


