A Wallaby Was Spotted Crossing The Sydney Harbour Bridge And Police Had To Capture It

Early morning commuters in Sydney were alarmed to discover a wallaby hopping across the Sydney Harbour Bridge at 5am this morning.
NSW Police were called out when what was originally reported as a kangaroo was seen on the north side of the iconic Australian bridge.
Police believe that the wallaby might have jumped onto the Harbour Bridge from the Cammaray golf course.
NSW Police said that traffic controllers monitored the wallaby as it "hopped across to lane one and, without indicating, exited onto the Cahill Expressway and then onto Macquarie Street".
Eventually the wallaby was taken into police custody and taken to Taronga Zoo for a health check.
