Tony Abbott's Sister Sang Karaoke To "Killing Me Softly" At A Gay Club And Dedicated It To The Federal Government

The. shade.

Posted on
Josh Taylor
Josh Taylor
Mark Di Stefano
At the Nationals' Christmas party in 2015, just months after Tony Abbott lost the prime ministership, he sang Elvis Presley's Suspicious Minds, a song his supporters had once reportedly dedicated to his former deputy Julie Bishop.

Apparently, love of singing shady karaoke hits runs in the family. BuzzFeed News has confirmed that on Tuesday night, just after the Senate rejected attempts for a compulsory plebiscite on same-sex marriage and the Turnbull government began the process for a postal survey, Abbott's sister Christine Forster was at Stonewall, a gay nightclub in Sydney. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apparently, love of singing shady karaoke hits runs in the family.

BuzzFeed News has confirmed that on Tuesday night, just after the Senate rejected attempts for a compulsory plebiscite on same-sex marriage and the Turnbull government began the process for a postal survey, Abbott's sister Christine Forster was at Stonewall, a gay nightclub in Sydney.

The Liberal councillor and marriage equality advocate got up on stage and dedicated her number, Killing Me Softly With His Song, to the federal government.

Christine Forster sings karaoke at Stonewall in a Robert Menzies t-shirt in 2013.
Christine Forster sings karaoke at Stonewall in a Robert Menzies t-shirt in 2013.

Importantly, it was the chart-topping 1973 Roberta Flack version, rather than Fugees' Grammy-winning mid-'90s take.

This was before Tony Abbott later went on to suggest people vote "no" in the plebiscite if they don't like political correctness, and said on radio his sister had not always supported same-sex marriage.

Maybe the next one will be dedicated to her brother?

Dean Lewins / AAPIMAGE

Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

