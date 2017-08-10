Tony Abbott's Sister Sang Karaoke To "Killing Me Softly" At A Gay Club And Dedicated It To The Federal Government

At the Nationals' Christmas party in 2015, just months after Tony Abbott lost the prime ministership, he sang Elvis Presley's Suspicious Minds, a song his supporters had once reportedly dedicated to his former deputy Julie Bishop.
The Liberal councillor and marriage equality advocate got up on stage and dedicated her number, Killing Me Softly With His Song, to the federal government.
Importantly, it was the chart-topping 1973 Roberta Flack version, rather than Fugees' Grammy-winning mid-'90s take.
This was before Tony Abbott later went on to suggest people vote "no" in the plebiscite if they don't like political correctness, and said on radio his sister had not always supported same-sex marriage.
Maybe the next one will be dedicated to her brother?
Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.