Thousands Of People Have Complained About Their NBN Service

The telecommunications complaints watchdog has revealed thousands of people have complained about the quality of service on the national broadband network (NBN), or have lodged complaints about issues with the installation of the service in their home.



The release of the six-monthly complaint figures from the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) comes ahead of a speech by outgoing NBN CEO Bill Morrow at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

According to the TIO's report, for the period of July to December last year, there were 22,827 complaints related to the NBN, a 203.9% increase in complaints for the same period in 2016.

A total of 14,055 of these complaints were related to the quality of service on the NBN, and 8.757 complaints were related to the installation of the NBN.

To put that in perspective, however, there were 3.4 million people with services on the NBN in the time period, and close to one million were signed onto the service in the six months. NBN Co's chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb has argued that it is less than one per cent of people on the NBN who have lodged complaints, and most of those were related to internet service providers, rather than the NBN itself, stating just five per cent of NBN complaints ending up with NBN Co to resolve.

"NBN Co acknowledges there is still more work to be done, particularly at this critical stage of the rollout as we balance prioritising customer experience without taking our foot off the construction pedal," he said.

“We have made significant improvements to our processes and systems to minimise complaints."

NBN Co has been working to try and reduce the number of issues people have both with signing up to the NBN, and with the quality of their NBN service.

NBN Co has also recently been restructuring its pricing plan it sells to internet service providers to make it cheaper to buy more capacity to ensure that there is enough bandwidth for customers during peak periods.