Thousands Of People Have Complained About Their NBN Service

The telecommunications complaints watchdog has revealed thousands of people have complained about the quality of service on the national broadband network (NBN), or have lodged complaints about issues with the installation of the service in their home.
The release of the six-monthly complaint figures from the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) comes ahead of a speech by outgoing NBN CEO Bill Morrow at the National Press Club on Tuesday.
According to the TIO's report, for the period of July to December last year, there were 22,827 complaints related to the NBN, a 203.9% increase in complaints for the same period in 2016.
A total of 14,055 of these complaints were related to the quality of service on the NBN, and 8.757 complaints were related to the installation of the NBN.
To put that in perspective, however, there were 3.4 million people with services on the NBN in the time period, and close to one million were signed onto the service in the six months. NBN Co's chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb has argued that it is less than one per cent of people on the NBN who have lodged complaints, and most of those were related to internet service providers, rather than the NBN itself, stating just five per cent of NBN complaints ending up with NBN Co to resolve.
"NBN Co acknowledges there is still more work to be done, particularly at this critical stage of the rollout as we balance prioritising customer experience without taking our foot off the construction pedal," he said.
“We have made significant improvements to our processes and systems to minimise complaints."
NBN Co has been working to try and reduce the number of issues people have both with signing up to the NBN, and with the quality of their NBN service.
NBN Co has also recently been restructuring its pricing plan it sells to internet service providers to make it cheaper to buy more capacity to ensure that there is enough bandwidth for customers during peak periods.
According to NBN Co's latest consumer experience report, this shift has led to a drop in congestion on the NBN during peak periods.
The Australian competition watchdog has been chasing internet service providers who offer NBN plans that can't match the download speed that the service is capable of offering.
But NBN Co still faces issues with the technology choices mandated by the Turnbull government. Only 24 per cent of those users on fibre-to-the-node services (where existing phone lines are re-used for the NBN) will be able to get 100 megabits-per-second speeds when the network is completed in 2020.
NBN Co also recently announced that 440,000 homes that were set to get the more inferior FttN or cable connection to the NBN will now get fibre-to-the-kerb. This means they will get higher speeds because more fibre is being used in the connection instead of the copper phone lines.
In extracts of his speech provided to journalists on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's address, Morrow will reveal research comparing the growth of jobs and businesses in areas that have the NBN versus those areas without the NBN.
Morrow has revealed that women are becoming self-employed at twice the overall rate of self-employment growth in NBN areas.
"In percentage terms, these results are stunning. The number of self-employed women in NBN regions grew at an average 2.3 per cent every year, compared to just 0.1 per cent annual average growth in female entrepreneurs in non-NBN areas," Morrow will say in his speech.
"If this trend continues, up to 52,200 additional Australian women will be self-employed by the end of the roll out."
According to the AlphaBeta report the NBN commissioned but has not yet released ahead of the speech, the firm found that the NBN generated an additional $1.2 billion of economic activity in 2017, and by the end of the rollout, this will be $10.4 billion per year. This will represent an extra 0.07 per cent in GDP, AlphaBeta estimated.
Morrow claims that by the end of the NBN rollout, the network will have created an additional 31,000 jobs.
There were a total of 84,914 complaints to the TIO in the six months across broadband, mobile and other telecommunications services, representing a 28.7 per cent increase in complaints compared to the same time period in 2016.
