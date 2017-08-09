This Is All The "Respectful Debate" On Day One Of The Postal Vote Campaign

"If you don’t like same-sex marriage: vote no. If you are worried about freedom of speech and freedom of religion, vote no; and if you don’t like political correctness, vote no, because this is the best way to stop it in its tracks."

Then on 2GB on Wednesday afternoon, the former PM said encouraged people to vote no if they don't like being "pushed around by lobby groups" and said "politically correct activists" are engaged in "a war on our way of life".