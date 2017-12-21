Chris Uhlmann Has Been Hosting The Today Show And It Is Just Really Weird

ABC's veteran political editor Chris Uhlmann announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the national broadcaster after almost two decades to take the role of political editor with Channel Nine, replacing the giant of Australian political journalism, Laurie Oakes, who has retired. Uhlmann had been the face of ABC's political reporting across 7.30, Insiders and ABC News for years, but is best known to those outside Australia as the journalist who went viral after delivering a concise takedown of US president Donald Trump earlier this year.

What did we learn about @realDonaldTrump at this #G20? @CUhlmann explains. #Insiders

Uhlmann moving from the ABC to Nine was a big win for both the broadcaster and Uhlmann, but while Oakes' appearances on TV were generally limited to reporting on politics on the evening news, it seems Uhlmann is expected to undertake a wider set of duties, and he is now filling in as co-host of the Today show while regular co-host Karl Stefanovic is on leave.

The Walkley Award-winning journalist has been required to participate in segments that are the bread and butter of breakfast television, but not the kind of thing you'd expect of a political reporter.

Like this segment on pet presents. We've got the top tips on how to spoil your pets this Christmas! 🌲🎁 #9Today

Advertisement

Or "couch-ercise". Who needs a gym? #9Today





Mmm protein. Six out of seven Australians are falling short of the recommended daily amount of protein according to the latest d… https://t.co/H6UKAfW7ZJ

Oh no! Insects! From cockcroaches to spiders it's the time of the year when our homes begin to house all sorts of unwanted visitors… https://t.co/9cmdWB5Sit

And pet weddings! Would you take your pets to your wedding? #9Today

Advertisement

And this story about a war on Father Christmas. Do you think Santa should be called 'Person Christmas' instead of 'Father Christmas'? #9Today

So much so that his former colleague, ABC News Breakfast host Michael Rowland, appears to have noticed.



Hang in there, friend. It’s nearly over...

Noooooo!!!

A spokesperson for Nine told BuzzFeed News that the new gig was just temporary and today was Uhlmann's last day hosting the show: "During the summer period, we rotate all hosting positions on the Today show as our regulars go on annual leave."

Merry Christmas! Santa Claus knows: @CUhlmann has been a very naughty boy 🎅🏻





Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney. Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.