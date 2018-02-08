The Hunt Has Widened For Penny Wong's Wikipedia Vandal

IP addresses associated with the edits were logged by the online encyclopedia and captured by a Twitter account devoted to tracking government Wikipedia edits, and fingered the DPC as the source.

BuzzFeed News revealed this week that the department had launched an investigation into who had been anonymously defacing Wong's Wikipedia page over the past three months to remove references to Wong being the parent of her two children, with her partner Sophie Allouache.

It wasn't a staffer in the Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC) who was defacing Labor Senate leader Penny Wong's Wikipedia page, the Victorian government has said, as a first-of-its-kind forensic search continues for the culprit.

At the time, the department confirmed to BuzzFeed News that an investigation would be launched into the edits, as the defacement could be a potential breach of the Victorian Public Sector Code of Conduct.



But when asked about the investigation in Question Time on Thursday, Victorian special minister of state Gavin Jennings told the parliament that it wasn't someone in the department who had edited the Wikipedia page, because a number of Victorian government agencies access the internet with IP addresses associated with DPC.

"Some forensic work was undertaken within our IT system that did go in the first

pass to actually have a look, and what we were able to ascertain was the number of computers across the public sector system that accessed the Wikipedia site ... That led to an appreciation that a number of computers were used at that period of time across the public service," he said.

"The reason why it is broader than just the Department of Premier and Cabinet is that the certificates of access to internet use that are issued in the name of the Department of Premier and Cabinet are broader than just for the DPC, so in fact the net was wider than just within DPC."

Jennings said that he was informed by the department that no computer in the DPC had been used to edit Wong's Wikipedia page but the examination was "ongoing" and said it was the first time he was aware of such an investigation taking place.