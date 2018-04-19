The Hunt For Penny Wong's Wikipedia Vandal Is Over

BuzzFeed News revealed in February that the department had launched an investigation into who had been anonymously defacing Wong's Wikipedia page over several months to remove references to Wong being the parent of her two children, with her partner Sophie Allouache.

The Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC) has given up its search for who in the government defaced Labor Senate leader Penny Wong's Facebook page.

IP addresses associated with the edits were logged by the online encyclopedia and captured by a Twitter account devoted to tracking government Wikipedia edits. The DPC was fingered as the source.

But while the IP addresses were associated with the DPC, the department reported that all government IP addresses were allocated to the DPC, meaning that the vandal could be anywhere within the Victorian government network, which employs 35,000 staff.

BuzzFeed News can report that the search for the vandal has been called off, after the DPC couldn't figure out who had altered Wong's page.

"An initial examination indicated that it was not a DPC employee who made the edits and further investigation into the source of the edits were inconclusive," a DPC spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The vandalisation of the page was likely against the Victorian public service code of conduct.

Wong has previously spoken out about those who have sought to diminish the value of same-sex parenting.

In the debate against the legislation for the same-sex marriage plebiscite (before the eventual postal survey) Wong spoke against Australia Christian Lobby managing director – and now Australian Conservatives spokesperson – Lyle Shelton, for referring to the children of same-sex couples as "the stolen generation".



"We love our children, and I object – as does every person who cares about children, and as do all those same-sex couples in this country who have kids – to being told that our children are a 'stolen generation'," Wong said.