The House In "Call Me By Your Name" Is For Sale And Is Cheaper Than Some Sydney Apartments

If you've seen the Oscar-nominated gay coming of age film Call Me by Your Name you know that the Italian countryside villa setting of the film is just as much a character for the film as its leads Elio (Timothée Chalamet) or Oliver (Armie Hammer).

The director, Luca Guadagnino, told Architectural Digest last year that he knew well ahead of shooting the film that the location of the film would be a 17th-century villa in Lombardy, Italy.



"I had known that house for many years; I even dreamed of buying that house," Guadagnino said.

He said the house was essentially emptied and refilled in the space of a month to prepare for the film, which is set in the 1980s.

In addition to the critical acclaim the film has received since its release, it is now up for four Oscars this year, including best picture, best actor, best original song, and adapted screenplay.



And on top of that, Guadagnino's dream of owning the historic villa may be a reality soon. The property has recently been put on the market for €1.7M (AU$2.7M), with a listing appearing recently on Home & Loft.