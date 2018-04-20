 back to top
The Barna-Baby Has Arrived

Barnaby Joyce's partner Vikki Campion has given birth to a baby boy.

Josh Taylor
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

The partner of former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, Vikki Campion, has given birth to a baby boy. It's a Barna-baby!

News Corp and Sky News reported the news that Campion had given birth on Monday to Campion's first child, Sebastian.

Campion's pregnancy was splashed across front pages of the Daily Telegraph in early February, with the paper confirming the long-rumoured affair between Joyce and former staffer Campion, which had led to the end of Joyce's 24-year marriage to his wife Natalie.

Joyce stepped down as deputy prime minister and leader of the Nationals two weeks later.

In one of a series of bizarre interviews Joyce gave before he stepped down as deputy PM, he said the paternity of the baby was "a bit of a grey area", but the Courier Mail subsequently reported that Joyce knows the baby is his.

Prior to Joyce's resignation, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull instituted a new ministerial code of conduct that bans sexual relations between ministers and their staff.

Turnbull is in the United Kingdom for Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings, where he was asked whether Prince Charles should not be appointed the head of the Commonwealth when the Queen's reign ends, for the same reason Barnaby Joyce stepped down.

He took the Lucy Gichuhi option.

