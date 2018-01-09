 back to top
Thailand's Prime Minister Used A Cardboard Cut-Out Of Himself To Avoid Questions From Journalists

"Ask this guy."

Josh Taylor
Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed News Editor, Australia

Thailand's prime minister, retired general Prayuth Chan-ocha, pictured here on the far left next to Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev, has held power in the country since a military coup in 2014.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

The country is set to hold its first democratic election since the coup in November, but there are doubts that the military in Thailand will relinquish power, and the junta has been cracking down on political dissent, including on the media.

At an event to reportedly promote Children's Day in Thailand, the prime minister took the extraordinary step of having an aide wheel out a life-sized cardboard cut-out of Prayuth to stand in and answer the questions of reporters.

NBC News @NBCNews

WATCH: Thailand's prime minister places cardboard cut-out of himself in front of microphone, tells reporters to "as… https://t.co/qGEME79vzJ

A literal two-dimensional politician.

"If anyone wants to ask any questions on politics or conflicts, ask this guy," Prayuth said.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC/BuzzFeed News

And then, he was gone.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC/BuzzFeed News

Journalists were said to be a little confused, but some people took the opportunity to have a photo with the cardboard PM.

NBC

AP reports it isn't the first time Prayuth has taken an unusual approach to dealing with the media, claiming he had "fondled the ear of a sound technician", thrown a banana peel at a camera man, and threatened (jokingly) to execute any journalist critical of his government.


Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

