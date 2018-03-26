 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Please Enjoy Australian Newspapers Not At All Losing Their Shit Over The Cricket Ball-Tampering Scandal

It's a balls-up.

Posted on
Josh Taylor
Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed Senior Reporter, Australia

ICYMI, the biggest news in the country in the past 24 hours has been over the Australian cricket team getting caught cheating in a test match in South Africa.

Captain Steve Smith has been stood down from the next match, starting on Friday, after he admitted that the leadership group of the Australian team had authorised batsman Cameron Bancroft to use a piece of yellow tape to tamper with the ball during the test.

Given Bancroft stuffed the tape down his pants, the NT News went with its most subtle of front pages.

NT News

It's not the first time that NT News has gone with this headline format.

NT News

Other papers went for more obvious puns.

Courier-Mail
Hobart Mercury
Advertisement

Some just reflected the outrage.

The Australian
Daily Telegraph
Herald Sun
Fairfax
Advertisement
Fairfax

The Brits were even less subtle.

Ouch!
John @John_Hanna

Ouch!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The issue is set to be debated in the Senate on Monday, with One Nation senator Brian Burston bringing on an "urgency motion" to discuss "the need to understand why some politicians and professional sportsmen feel the need to cheat".

Josh Taylor is a Senior Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App