Malcolm Turnbull And Barnaby Joyce Are Now Publicly Dissing Each Other At Press Conferences

Beleaguered deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has attacked prime minister Malcolm Turnbull for comments the PM made about Joyce's future in the parliament following a scandal involving Joyce's affair with a staffer.



In announcing the ban on ministers having sex with their staff, Turnbull yesterday said Joyce, the leader of the Nationals, should be considering his future.



"Barnaby has acknowledged his fault, his error, his grief about his conduct," Turnbull said. "He has to consider his own position obviously. These are matters for Barnaby Joyce to reflect on. He has made a very grave error of judgement, in an area that traditionally, I suppose, has been regarded as private and personal, and you can understand the reasons for that."

In a fiery press conference on Friday – held without the PM's knowledge – Joyce lashed Turnbull.

"Comments by the prime minister yesterday at his press conference, with regards to that, I have to say that, in many instances ... They caused further harm. I believe they were in many instances inept and most definitely in many instances unnecessary," the deputy prime minister said.