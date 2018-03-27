Police Have Big Gun-Looking Things To Take Down Drones At The Commonwealth Games

Queensland Police have been given giant drone guns ahead of the Commonwealth Games in April.

Police officers showed off one the guns at a media event on Monday, ahead of the Games commencing on the Gold Coast next week.

The "DroneGun Mk II" works by jamming the radio signal that controls the drone remotely. DroneShield, the company that manufactures the gun, said when the signal is jammed, most commercial drones either fly back to their starting point, hover in the air, or land on the spot in a controlled way, rather than just dropping from the air.

The gun also interrupts live cameras on drones – for say, if people wanted to broadcast what was happening at the Games, in violation of the rights held by the broadcast partners.

Politicians already like getting their photo taken with the gun.