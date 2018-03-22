Peter Dutton Is Racist And Fascist, Says Greens Senator Nick McKim

Greens senator Nick McKim has accused home affairs minister Peter Dutton of being racist, and displaying fascist tendencies over his call for white South African farmers to be settled in Australia, and for his combative approach to the media.



Last week, Dutton said that he had asked his department for options to help bring white South African farmers to Australia under the refugee program, in response to Australian conservative media outlets recently reporting violence and murder of white South African farmers in recent years.

On Sky News on Thursday, McKim, the spokesperson for the Greens on immigration, said that Dutton had "exhibited racism right through his public career", and also "exhibited some of the things we know through human history are associated with fascists".

"You think Peter Dutton is a fascist?" Sky News reporter Samantha Maiden asked.

"Yep," McKim responded.