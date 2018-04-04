Over 300,000 Australians Are Caught Up In The Cambridge Analytica-Facebook Scandal

Facebook has revealed over 300,000 Australians may have had their personal data accessed by political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.
On Wednesday, Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer confirmed that the Facebook information of up to 87 million people, mostly based in the United States, were potentially improperly accessed by Cambridge Analytica (CA).
The firm had exploited access Facebook had granted to apps in 2014. It allowed CA to harvest not only the personal data of people who had allowed access to the app – such as a quiz – but the friends of that person.
Outside of the United States, Australia ranked in the top 10 of countries where CA was able to access the data of its users, with Facebook revealing over 311,000 may have had their data accessed.
It is unclear whether this data was used by any Australian political parties. The two major parties, the Liberal and Labor parties, have denied having anything to do with Cambridge Analytica.
Facebook has said it will inform users individually if their data was improperly accessed by CA.
The Office of the Australian Privacy Commissioner has been making inquiries with Facebook about the matter.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has also flagged it could investigate CA as part of its inquiry into the impact of social media on the media industry.
Josh Taylor is a Senior Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
