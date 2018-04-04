Over 300,000 Australians Are Caught Up In The Cambridge Analytica-Facebook Scandal

Share On more Share On more

Facebook has revealed over 300,000 Australians may have had their personal data accessed by political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.



On Wednesday, Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer confirmed that the Facebook information of up to 87 million people, mostly based in the United States, were potentially improperly accessed by Cambridge Analytica (CA).

The firm had exploited access Facebook had granted to apps in 2014. It allowed CA to harvest not only the personal data of people who had allowed access to the app – such as a quiz – but the friends of that person.