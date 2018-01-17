No Fibre For You: Australian Government Rejects Calls For NBN Overhaul

The Australian government has said it will not overhaul the National Broadband Network (NBN) to install more fibre, despite the company rolling out the NBN revealing that less than a quarter of people on the fibre-to-the-node model will be able to order the top speed package.



In October a parliamentary committee recommended the government-owned company responsible for delivering the NBN drop the controversial fibre-to-the-node technology used for most premises, in favour of newer fibre-to-the-curb technology that allows higher speeds.

Currently NBN Co is only planning to connect one million out of the 12 million premises in Australia to this type of technology.

In a response released this week, the government rejected the request, stating it remains committed to prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's vision of a "multi-technology mix": "[NBN Co] has the expertise to make decisions about how best to roll out the NBN, and there is value in allowing experts to use their discretion to choose the most appropriate technology to ensure the network is rolled out as quickly and cost-effectively as possible."

Shadow communications minister Michelle Rowland said that the government was "arrogant" to dismiss the proposal.

"This was an opportunity to find some middle ground," she said in a statement.

"The response to the committee makes clear Malcolm Turnbull is not interested in solutions, he simply wants to sit back and watch the experience of consumers and the competitiveness of our digital economy languish under his second-rate copper NBN."

In response to a question on notice from Senate Estimates, NBN Co also revealed that just 24% of users on a fibre-to-the-node connection to the NBN will be able to obtain the top 100Mbps (megabits-per-second) download speed when the rollout is completed.