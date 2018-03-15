Here's Everything You Need To Know About That Woman Saying "Well...Next Question...See Ya"

My mother: So how much did you spend on the Beyonce tickets? Me:

@Scarlet4UrMa @Cheekytelles27 What is this actually from?! I want to hear the real question!

Gichuhi is the chair of the Australian Senate education and employment committee and has been in politics since 2016. Her viral video response came after Gichuhi was asked about a threat the jobs and innovation minister, Michaelia Cash, made to name young women in opposition leader Bill Shorten's office "over which rumours in this place abound."

See, Australian politics had been engulfed in a sex scandal for the previous month, and most people took Cash's words as a threat to out other affairs happening in parliament. It was all a bit of a mess and a whoooolleeee thing.