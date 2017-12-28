"Hey Mate, Please Call": FWO Official And Cash Advisor Texted On The Day Of The AWU Raids

Fair Work Ombudsman official Mark Lee, and former senior advisor to employment minister Michaelia Cash, David De Garis, exchanged text messages on the day of the Australian Federal Police raids on Australian Workers Union offices and spoke shortly after De Garis resigned after BuzzFeed News revealed that the media had been tipped off about the raids by Cash's office.

The detail is contained in heavily-redacted text messages, phone screenshots, and emails released under freedom of information law to news site The New Daily, which first reported the revelation.

The raids on the AWU offices in Sydney and Melbourne in October were part of an investigation by the Turnbull government-established watchdog the Registered Organisations Commission into donations made by the union over a decade ago when it was led by current Labor leader Bill Shorten.



Media were present when the raids were conducted, and Cash repeatedly denied that her office had tipped off the media about the raids. After BuzzFeed News published its first story, De Garis resigned from Cash's office.

Cash is using the current AFP investigation into the leak about the raids to block freedom of information requests to release communication that would provide more information as to what she and her staff knew about the raids, when they knew it, and who they told.

The union requested any correspondence between Cash, her office and the ROC, in addition to any correspondence between the minister and relevant staff members. This could include any text messages, emails, phone lists and other correspondence.

A similar request made by BuzzFeed News was also denied.

But an FOI request from the New Daily to the FWO was more successful, with the agency releasing text messages, emails and call records from Mark Lee, who was acting as a media advisor for the ROC at the time of the raids.