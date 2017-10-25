Here's What You Need To Know About Why The AFP Raided The Office Of Bill Shorten's Former Union

Federal police officers arrive at the offices of the Victorian branch of the AWU in west Melbourne.

The Australian Workers Union (AWU) yesterday had its offices in Sydney and Melbourne raided in relation to donations made by the union over a decade ago when it was led by current Labor leader Bill Shorten.



The drama that played out in Sydney and Melbourne yesterday reverberated all the way to Canberra, and followed months of allegations in parliament that the AWU hadn't followed the donation rules.

The origins of the dispute go back to before the 2016 election, and involve the Registered Organisations Commission (ROC), a little-known regulator established to oversee employer organisations and unions.

The creation of the ROC was one of the recommendations from the 2014 Heydon Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance and Corruption, and the government went to a double dissolution election last year in order to pass legislation to set it up.

Labor is opposed to the ROC.

In August, the government indicated it wanted the ROC to investigate a $100,000 donation made by the AWU to help establish left wing activist group GetUp in 2006. Opposition leader Bill Shorten was in charge of the AWU until he ran for parliament at the 2007 election.

"Under the leadership of the leader of the opposition, he paid $100,000 to GetUp," prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said in August. "There is no evidence that it was authorised. We would love to see the minute. It would be good to see the minute, but it hasn't been produced — $100,000 to GetUp," prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said in August.

The Australian reported this week that ROC investigations had commenced into the Victorian and federal branches of the AWU over whether more than $100,000 in donations made to both GetUp and Labor election campaigns in 2006 and 2007 were within union rules.

Yesterday afternoon media began setting up outside the Sydney and Melbourne offices of the AWU, secretary Daniel Walton said on Sky News, and informed the AWU that a warrant was about to be served on it by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).