Here's Proof Online Petitions Aren't Always A Waste Of Time

People often deride the rise of online petitions as a lazy armchair way of affecting change in public policy, but Change.org has provided data to BuzzFeed News detailing the most successful petitions in 2017 that led to, well, change.



The end of the "gay panic" defence in Queensland.

Father Paul Kelly was the parish priest at the Maryborough Catholic Church in 2008 when Wayne Ruks was bashed to death by two men in the church yard. The two men were ultimately given manslaughter convictions instead of murder convictions after they claimed Ruks had made "homosexual advances".

Queensland was one of two states that still had laws on the books allowing people to answer the lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder by claiming that someone made a "homosexual advance" on them and they panicked in response. Kelly fought for the law to be removed.

"I’ve made it my mission to see this revolting law abolished - it belongs in the dark ages. I have no words to describe how offensive, harmful and dangerous it is that two of our governments uphold that a person can be panicked enough by gay people to justify murder," Kelly said in his petition.

Kelly's petition led to the Queensland government overhauling the law in March this year, but South Australia still has the "gay panic" defence.

Julie Barrow started a petition calling for incremental payments for car registrations in Victoria, and picked up 140,000 signatures.

In September, Victorian roads minister Luke Donnellan announced that the government would implement registrations of between 3 and 12 months to reduce the upfront cost to register cars.