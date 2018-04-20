Not Even Dead People Can Escape Bank Fees

Dead people continued to be charged fees for years by the Commonwealth Bank (CBA) for financial services they didn't receive because ... well ... they were dead.



This is just one of several bombshell revelations to come out of the ongoing royal commission into the financial services sector.

During the Commonwealth Bank's appearance before the royal commission on Thursday, commissioner Kenneth Hayne heard that in a 2015 compliance and risk report prepared by the bank, and provided to the commission, the bank reported that one of its advisers continued to provide services to a client eight years after the client died.

"Ongoing services have not been provided to clients," the bank document stated. "One file client dies in 2007. Contact made with deceased wife in 2013, but no action taken."

The report recommended the adviser receive a formal warning.

In another incident regarding services provided from 2003, an adviser was aware the client died in early 2004, but continued to collect fees for more than 10 years after the client's death.

"When asked, [the adviser] said he didn’t know what to do and he had tried to contact The Public Trustee and had not heard back," the document stated.



CBA is in the process of repaying $100 million in fees to customers for services they never received. The five largest banks are paying a total of nearly $200 million back to hundreds of thousands of customers for services they didn't receive.

Earlier this week, AMP was under fire after it was revealed during the royal commission it had charged customers financial planning fees for 90 days, when those customers were not receiving financial planning advice.

In submissions to the commission, AMP apologised for the breaches. When AMP executive Anthony Regan was asked why AMP was apologising, he said it was for the breaches, and for misleading the corporate regulator, ASIC, about the breaches.

"Well, for example, we know that we have 45 committed breaches in relation to retaining fees on client accounts where fees have been charged where they shouldn’t, and we know that that is a breach," he said. "So that is a breach of our licence condition, and that’s what I’m apologising for."