Australian Newspapers Can't Stop Making Kiwi Jokes About Barnaby Joyce

Choice as, Baaarnaby.

Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed News Editor, Australia
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Australia's daily newspapers couldn't resist a good Kiwi joke after it emerged that our deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was a dual citizen.

On Monday, Joyce became the latest politician to become embroiled in the ongoing dual citizenship saga in parliament, when he conceded he is in fact a New Zealand citizen, due to his father being Kiwi.

Joyce has referred himself to the High Court, but is so far refusing to resign or step aside from the ministry. The Labor opposition has argued that this is due to the one-seat majority the Turnbull government has in the House of Representatives, while the government claims to have advice from the solicitor-general suggesting that Joyce is in the clear.

As the biggest news in Australian politics this week, naturally, Australia's newspapers couldn't resist it.

It's Barnaby Joyce... Barnaby Choice, bro. Or something.

Daily Telegraph

The national broadsheet went for the classy "PM under long white cloud".

The Australian

Ewe have got to be joking.

Courier Mail

Adelaide's paper couldn't resist the sheep joke.

Adelaide Advertiser

The Herald Sun went with the rugby joke.

Herald Sun

*kisses fingers*

Townsville Bulletin

Fairfax papers played it straight, and not even the deputy PM being a Kiwi could get the crocs off the front page of the NT News.

NT News


Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

