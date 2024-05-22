"Wednesday" Announced Its Season 2 Cast, With Several Celebs Joining And A Couple Departing

The second season of Wednesday is officially underway.
Earlier this month, on May 7, Netflix announced that production had begun for Season 2 and shared a photo of the cast on set.
Alongside the production announcement came some major casting additions. Co-showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough told Netflix's Tudum that, while casting this season, they wanted to both "discover some fresh faces" and highlight "some acting legends."
A few Season 1 stars were absent in the Season 2 cast photo, including Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe. People reported on May 9 that he shared the cast photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "I had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2 :) Much love."
Naomi J. Ogawa, who played Yoko Tanaka, will also not return for Season 2. In a May 7 Instagram post, she cited "uncertain scheduling and not much progression" for her character. "This was a very difficult decision for me to make. I just want to say how incredibly grateful I am to have had the honour to work with such talented human beings. Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the cast, the creative team and the fans. Thank you for such an unforgettable experience. I'm wishing the cast all the best and look forward to tuning into season two as a fan," she wrote.
Deadline also reported on May 7 that Season 1 series regular Jamie McShane, who plays Donovan Galpin, will guest star in Season 2.
The return of Wednesday can't come soon enough, so here's who is joining the cast as either a series regular or a guest star. Netflix even teased who a few actors are playing. First, here are the new series regulars: