    "Wednesday" Announced Its Season 2 Cast, With Several Celebs Joining And A Couple Departing

    Christopher Lloyd is the latest Addams Family alum to join the Netflix series.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    The second season of Wednesday is officially underway.

    Jenna Ortega striking a dramatic pose at a dance scene during a party, surrounded by other dancing individuals
    Earlier this month, on May 7, Netflix announced that production had begun for Season 2 and shared a photo of the cast on set.

    The cast of &quot;Wednesday&quot; posing in a decoratively set room
    Alongside the production announcement came some major casting additions. Co-showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough told Netflix's Tudum that, while casting this season, they wanted to both "discover some fresh faces" and highlight "some acting legends."

    Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in a dark, gothic outfit, standing in front of a fire and collapsed wooden beams in the TV series &quot;Wednesday&quot;
    A few Season 1 stars were absent in the Season 2 cast photo, including Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe. People reported on May 9 that he shared the cast photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "I had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2 :) Much love."

    Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White at a carnival, standing at a game booth. Jenna wears a black-and-white striped outfit under a black cape, and Percy wears a gray coat
    Percy was accused of sexual assault in January 2023 and denied the allegations

    Naomi J. Ogawa, who played Yoko Tanaka, will also not return for Season 2. In a May 7 Instagram post, she cited "uncertain scheduling and not much progression" for her character. "This was a very difficult decision for me to make. I just want to say how incredibly grateful I am to have had the honour to work with such talented human beings. Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the cast, the creative team and the fans. Thank you for such an unforgettable experience. I'm wishing the cast all the best and look forward to tuning into season two as a fan," she wrote.

    Actors in blue-striped school uniforms with black sunglasses sit at a picnic table on a set resembling a school courtyard, holding drinks
    Deadline also reported on May 7 that Season 1 series regular Jamie McShane, who plays Donovan Galpin, will guest star in Season 2.

    Jamie McShane in &quot;Wednesday&quot;
    The return of Wednesday can't come soon enough, so here's who is joining the cast as either a series regular or a guest star. Netflix even teased who a few actors are playing. First, here are the new series regulars:

    Steve Buscemi

    Steve Buscemi at the Tribeca Film Festival, wearing a black suit and dark shirt, standing in front of a festival backdrop
    Rob Kim / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    Steve will play a character named Barry Dort.

    Owen Painter

    Owen Painter wearing a white t-shirt and blue suit, smiling at a TV/movie event with a purple background
    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

    Billie Piper

    Billie Piper at a TV and movie event in a stylish black pinstripe blazer, black shorts, and patterned crop top
    Kate Green / Getty Images

    Billie will play a character named Capri. Noah Taylor and Evie Templeton have also been cast as series regulars, according to Netflix's Tudum.

    And, here are the new guest stars:

    Christopher Lloyd

    An elder man with glasses, wearing a white shirt and black blazer, smiles at a public event. The background is blurred, suggesting a bustling street or city scene
    Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

    Christopher notably played Uncle Fester in the films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. It's unclear what character he'll play in the series, as Fred Armisen took on the role of Uncle Fester in Season 1 and is returning for Season 2. It's worth noting that Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the films, appeared in Season 1 as a new character, Marilyn Thornhill.

    Joanna Lumley

    Joanna Lumley wears a pinstripe suit with a black top, posing with one hand in pocket at a media event
    Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

    Joanna will play Grandmamma.

    Heather Matarazzo

    Heather Matarazzo with long dark hair stands in front of a &#x27;Dances With Films&#x27; backdrop, wearing a black V-neck dress and a pendant necklace
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    Thandiwe Newton

    Thandiwe Newton in a sheer black outfit with ruffle detail, posing at an event
    Francois G. Durand / Getty Images

    Thandiwe will play a character named Dr. Fairburn.

    Frances O'Connor

    Frances O&#x27;Connor at a red carpet event, wearing elegant earrings and a black dress
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Haley Joel Osment

    Haley Joel Osment on the red carpet, wearing a dark suit with a red tie, posing in front of a backdrop with Amazon Prime Video logos
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Finally, Joonas Suotamo

    Joonas Suotamo poses on the red carpet in a beige suit with a black turtleneck at an event for &quot;Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker&quot;
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    We'll update this article as more casting announcements are made.