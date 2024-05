"Wednesday" Announced Its Season 2 Cast, With Several Celebs Joining And A Couple Departing

Naomi J. Ogawa, who played Yoko Tanaka, will also not return for Season 2. In a May 7 Instagram post , she cited "uncertain scheduling and not much progression" for her character. "This was a very difficult decision for me to make. I just want to say how incredibly grateful I am to have had the honour to work with such talented human beings. Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the cast, the creative team and the fans. Thank you for such an unforgettable experience. I'm wishing the cast all the best and look forward to tuning into season two as a fan," she wrote.