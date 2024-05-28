Here Are All The Major Celebs Starring In "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

Andrew Scott!!

The knives! They're coming out...again! On May 24, Netflix and director Rian Johnson announced that a third Knives Out film, titled Wake Up Dead Man, will be released on the streaming service next year.

This follows two star-studded films, both of which were led by Daniel Craig as the eccentric detective Benoit Blanc who can sniff out the truth about a murder no matter the location or suspects.

The first Knives Out film, which had a theatrical release, came out in 2019. Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Langford, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer all starred in the film.

A sequel, titled Glass Onion, debuted on Netflix in 2022 and featured the likes of Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, and Leslie Odom Jr.

The third installment is shaping up to be just as star-studded, so here are all the buzzy actors confirmed to be joining Wake Up Dead Man:

Daniel Craig

Daniel, the film franchise's star, was confirmed to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the May 24 announcement.

Josh O'Connor

Cailee Spaeny

Josh and Cailee's casting was reported by Deadline on May 27 and confirmed by BuzzFeed on May 28.

Andrew Scott

Andrew's casting was reported by Variety and confirmed by BuzzFeed on May 28. 

We'll continue to update this article as more casting announcements are made.