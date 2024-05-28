This follows two star-studded films, both of which were led by Daniel Craig as the eccentric detective Benoit Blanc who can sniff out the truth about a murder no matter the location or suspects.
The first Knives Out film, which had a theatrical release, came out in 2019. Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Langford, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer all starred in the film.
A sequel, titled Glass Onion, debuted on Netflix in 2022 and featured the likes of Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, and Leslie Odom Jr.
The third installment is shaping up to be just as star-studded, so here are all the buzzy actors confirmed to be joining Wake Up Dead Man:
Daniel Craig
Josh O'Connor
Cailee Spaeny
Andrew Scott
We'll continue to update this article as more casting announcements are made.