31 TV Characters That Left Such A Lasting Impression They Deserve A Spin-Off

🚨
Warning: This post contains major spoilers.🚨
We
asked the BuzzFeed Community which supporting TV characters were such standouts that they nearly all but stole their shows and now deserve their own spin-offs. The passionate replies were undeniably convincing. Here are 31 of the best responses:
6.
Jett Reno from
Star Trek: Discovery
7.
Beth Dutton from
Yellowstone
8.
April Kepner (and Jackson Avery) from
Grey's Anatomy
9.
Cristina Yang from
Grey's Anatomy
10.
Toda Mariko from
Shōgun
11.
Quinn Fabray from
Glee
12.
Boyd Crowder from
Justified
13.
Reva Sevander from
Obi-Wan Kenobi
14.
Rowena MacLeod from
Supernatural
15.
Arya Stark from
Game of Thrones
17.
Cindy "Mac" Mackenzie from
Veronica Mars
18.
Ronnie from
Schitt's Creek
19.
Kitty (and Red Forman) from
That '70s Show
20.
Tanya from
The White Lotus
21.
Rose from
Downton Abbey
23.
Cameron Tucker (and Mitchell Pritchett) from
Modern Family
24.
Theresa "Trubel" Rubel from
Grimm
26.
Jason Mendoza from
The Good Place
27.
Cobb Vanth from
The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett
28.
Ella Lopez from
Lucifer
29.
Jang Sung Chul from
Taxi Driver
30.
Dwight K. Schrute from
The Office
31.
Finally, Kevin Malone from
The Office