31 TV Characters That Left Such A Lasting Impression They Deserve A Spin-Off

A Friends prequel about Phoebe is genuinely a great idea.

🚨Warning: This post contains major spoilers.🚨

We asked the BuzzFeed Community which supporting TV characters were such standouts that they nearly all but stole their shows and now deserve their own spin-offs. The passionate replies were undeniably convincing. Here are 31 of the best responses:

1. Lillian from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

"I would love to see Lillian from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ruling the streets of East Dogmouth in the '70s."

hollyskittlesb

2. Kim Wexler from Better Call Saul

"We know what happened to Saul, but I'd love to see how Kim's life turned out."

emmeedee

3. Phoebe Buffay from Friends

"After Young Sheldon came out, it made me want a Young Phoebe (Buffay) SO badly! We know so many little anecdotes about her life pre-Friends, but some of them raise more questions than provide answers. It would be so entertaining to see what kinds of shenanigans she got into, and maybe a more detailed version of her meeting Monica and becoming her roommate."

kathleenannc

4. Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones

"I would love a Brienne of Tarth spin-off from GoT, with a miraculous reappearance of Jaime Lannister at the end of the first season! Loved them together and would love to see King's Landing and Tarth thru her eyes. 💙🌊🥹"

elissak4cc3926bd

5. Three-Eyed Raven from Game of Thrones

"I'd like to see two Game of Thrones prequels: one being the story of Robert's Rebellion and the other telling the story of the life of the Three-Eyed Raven. He has an amazing backstory."

hlane09

6. Jett Reno from Star Trek: Discovery

"She's gold in every scene she's in."

emocactus68

7. Beth Dutton from Yellowstone

"I’d watch her set fire to the world forever!"

morgandemkey

8. April Kepner (and Jackson Avery) from Grey's Anatomy

"Would be good to see all they are up to in Boston and the foundation."

sallytracy

9. Cristina Yang from Grey's Anatomy

"I would love to see a spin-off of Cristina Yang in Switzerland."

jennies4783ed5b8

10. Toda Mariko from Shōgun

"She needs her backstory elaborated."

sollysol

11. Quinn Fabray from Glee

"A proper storyline continuation for her after the series ended would've been great, especially [because] of her baby."

knoosh

12. Boyd Crowder from Justified

"One of the best villains ever."

handsatlanta

13. Reva Sevander from Obi-Wan Kenobi

"She had so much potential and was such a cool character, and I feel like Disney didn't really do her enough justice! I would have loved to see her journey continue from darksider motivated only by hatred and revenge to turning back towards the Jedi ways. 'Have I become him?' 'No. You chose not to be' was such a powerful moment."

empresspenguin

14. Rowena MacLeod from Supernatural

"Give me the spin-off about Rowena MacLeod's 300-plus year journey from early beginnings all the way up until she finds Crowley again. Her character on Supernatural was so underrated."

misaamaneyagami

15. Arya Stark from Game of Thrones

"I want to see what she finds west of Westeros."

wickedwalrus90

16. Mauve from The Boys

"Gen V is already a spin-off, but it would also be interesting to see that kind superhero's rise to fame (in stark contrast to cruel Homelander's pitiful origin story) in this amoral comic book universe. I'd like to see how she met and romanced her love Elena, too. :)"

plaid_sofas

17. Cindy "Mac" Mackenzie from Veronica Mars

"What a strong character that got such little screen time!"

caitlinryan

18. Ronnie from Schitt's Creek

"She is hilarious."

thisisfine

19. Kitty (and Red Forman) from That '70s Show

"Always wanted to see Red in the military, Kitty growing up, and how they met and started their family. Mostly, I want to hear Kitty laugh more."

angelav45d8cf1a3

20. Tanya from The White Lotus

"How did she get to be that way? I need answers!"

ashleykcory

"Yes! I don't even want to watch Season 3 now."

stephaniesable

21. Rose from Downton Abbey

"It would be so perfect. Her family home was even grander than Downton Abbey, and we could see her and her husband in the '30s. Let's make this happen!"

ashleykcory

22. Sylvie from Loki

"I think it would be so cool to see her hiding in all of the apocalypses and super interesting to see even more the ways she's similar to our Loki and how she deviated into the character we see in the main show."

copperpotato57

23. Cameron Tucker (and Mitchell Pritchett) from Modern Family

"They CARRIED that show. And this might be totally untrue, but I think I heard they were supposed to get a spin-off, but it got scrapped? It would've been so funny, though, because they're iconic (particularly Cam, lmao)."

psychickid62

Jessie Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell, told E! in March there was a spin-off about Mitch and Cam. But it's no longer in the works.

24. Theresa "Trubel" Rubel from Grimm

"She was so amazing and a great addition to the show. I think a spin-off with her would be amazing."

n46fe61b6c

25. NoHo Hank from Barry

"He needs a prequel series! One of the best characters ever."

icytortoise72

26. Jason Mendoza from The Good Place

"I need to see a Good Place prequel, The Adventures of Jason and Pillboi."

wickedwalrus90

"YES PLEASE! As satisfying as the ending of TGP was, I still miss the characters. Jason especially holds a special place in my heart."

kathleenannc

27. Cobb Vanth from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett

"Yes, this means more yee-haw for Timothy Olyphant, but I want to know more about his life before he became the marshal of Freetown. Also, I want to see more yee-haw."

goosethekitty

"Yes, Cobb Vanth would be interesting [for sure]."

psychickid62

"A Cobb Vanth spin-off would be amazing! I agree Star Wars needs more yee-haw. 🤠"

empresspenguin

28. Ella Lopez from Lucifer

"I NEED a series about her teen years in Detroit. They set it up so well: her friendship with the archangel of death (who she believes to just be a ghost), her carjacking, funny and badass abuela, two brothers (one a troublemaker [and] one a secretly self-serving responsible guy). Plus, her cheery demeanor and die-hard faith paired with her struggles with her inner darkness. I will fight and die on this hill!"

tessmarin

29. Jang Sung Chul from Taxi Driver

"I need to see a spin-off of Taxi Driver which focuses on Jang Sung Chul when he was Kim Do-Ki's age, especially what his life was like being a young old money kid and around the time his parents opened [Rainbow Taxi Company] with the deluxe taxi revenge being introduced."

tanyam44ab2253d

30. Dwight K. Schrute from The Office

"Dwight K. Schrute, he needs his own show. The life of Dwight needs to be shown to the world. And also that is a good title: The Life of Dwight !!!!"

chavirotberg

A spin-off about Dwight, called The Farmwas actually filmed as a backdoor pilot, but it wasn't picked up.

31. Finally, Kevin Malone from The Office

"I think the only spin-off that would work would be Kevin's bar. Dwight would sell beets to him and his chef Nate (formerly from the warehouse). Angela would accompany him (putting 50 cocktail napkins on a stool before sitting).

Meredith would be like Frazier. She'd drink club soda, after all. College is over, and she's a kid shrink. Creed would be at his stool by the pool table, hustling.

Bob and Phyllis would come in with the happy hour crowd. It would be Oscar's campaign headquarters. Pam, Jim, and Darnell would stop in now and again when visiting family, along with the rest of the crew."

stephaniesable

Responses have been edited for grammar, length, and clarity.