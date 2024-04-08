    These Photos Show Monday's Rare Total Solar Eclipse & The Crowds That Flocked To Celebrate

    1. On Monday, the total solar eclipse, well, eclipsed much of North America.

    Total solar eclipse with the moon obscuring the sun and a halo of light visible
    Hector Vivas / Getty Images

    Here's the solar eclipse as seen from Mazatlan, Mexico.

    2. Beginning in Mexico, the solar eclipse's path extended through much of the central and eastern United States before reaching parts of Canada.

    Partial solar eclipse with the moon covering a segment of the sun
    Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

    Here's the solar eclipse as seen from Forth Worth, Texas.

    3. Across the continent, people flocked to get a glimpse at the rare lunar event.

    Aerial view of a large crowd gathered around a statue of Jesus with outstretched arms on a hilltop
    Saul Perales / Getty Images

    Here's a crowd watching the solar eclipse in Torreón, Mexico.

    4. From Mexico City...

    People gather in a park with blooming trees and a large building with mosaic in the background
    Fernando de Dios / Getty Image

    Here's a crowd gathering to watch the solar eclipse on the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México campus in Mexico City.

    5. to Washington, DC...

    Three people looking upwards with hands raised near the Washington Monument, clear sky in the background
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

    Here's a group watching the solar eclipse in Washington, DC.

    6. to Niagra Falls...

    Tourists with various cameras taking pictures at a scenic viewpoint
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    Here's a crowd watching the solar eclipse from Niagara Falls, New York.

    7. and many places along the path of totality or near it.

    Man in sunglasses and shirt with &#x27;Guardians&#x27; text looks up, mouth open, at a baseball game with blurred crowd background
    Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

    Here is Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias viewing the solar eclipse ahead of a game against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland.

    8. Some passengers aboard flights even tried viewing the eclipse.

    Passengers on a plane with one person pulling down a window shade; others record the event with phones
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    Here are passengers on a flight from Dallas to Pittsburgh attempting to view the solar eclipse.

    9. According to the Associated Press, the total solar eclipse was expected to attract the most viewers ever, with several hundred million people reportedly living or traveling near the path of totality.

    Solar eclipse with the moon covering the sun, creating a glowing corona
    JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

    Here's the total solar eclipse as seen from Bloomington, Indiana.

    10. As a result, stunning photos captured the total solar eclipse, whether seen in totality or partially.

    A solar eclipse showing the sun&#x27;s corona and a bright prominence
    JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

    Here's the total solar eclipse as seen from Bloomington, Indiana.

    11. Here's just a glorious shot taken in Colebrook, New Hampshire.

    Total solar eclipse with corona visible over silhouette of hills and sparse foliage
    Scott Eisen / Getty Images

    12. What made this particular total solar eclipse so rare is, in part, that the path of totality for another total solar eclipse won't be visible in the contiguous United States until 2044. And even then, that solar eclipse will only be seen in North Dakota and Montana.

    Silhouette of a statue against the night sky with a crescent moon above
    Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

    Here's the solar eclipse and the top of the US Capitol Building as seen from Washington, DC.

    13. People got creative with their methods of viewing the eclipse, which required specialized glasses to see safely.

    Person wearing sunglasses and patriotic ribbon, looking upward with an open mouth
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

    Here's a man viewing the solar eclipse from the National Mall in Washington, DC.

    14. Even this dog got the chance to take in the special sight.

    A small dog wearing eclipse glasses held by a person outdoors
    Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

    Here's a dog wearing eclipse glasses in New York City.

    15. Others viewed shadows to see the effects, like here through a colander in New York City.

    Hand holding a notebook with a shadow pattern cast on open blank pages
    Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

    16. Finally, we'll continue to update this list as more amazing photos from Monday's eclipse roll in.

    Total solar eclipse with a glowing corona visible around the obscured sun
    Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

    Here's the total solar eclipse as seen from Montreal.