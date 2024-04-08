These Photos Show Monday's Rare Total Solar Eclipse & The Crowds That Flocked To Celebrate

2.Beginning in Mexico, the solar eclipse's path extended through much of the central and eastern United States before reaching parts of Canada.
3.Across the continent, people flocked to get a glimpse at the rare lunar event.
4.From Mexico City...
5.to Washington, DC...
6.to Niagra Falls...
7.and many places along the path of totality or near it.
8.Some passengers aboard flights even tried viewing the eclipse.
9.According to the Associated Press, the total solar eclipse was expected to attract the most viewers ever, with several hundred million people reportedly living or traveling near the path of totality.
10.As a result, stunning photos captured the total solar eclipse, whether seen in totality or partially.
11.Here's just a glorious shot taken in Colebrook, New Hampshire.
12.What made this particular total solar eclipse so rare is, in part, that the path of totality for another total solar eclipse won't be visible in the contiguous United States until 2044. And even then, that solar eclipse will only be seen in North Dakota and Montana.
13.People got creative with their methods of viewing the eclipse, which required specialized glasses to see safely.
14.Even this dog got the chance to take in the special sight.
15.Others viewed shadows to see the effects, like here through a colander in New York City.
16.Finally, we'll continue to update this list as more amazing photos from Monday's eclipse roll in.