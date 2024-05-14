    Steve Carell Just Revealed Why He "Will Not Be Showing Up" In The New "The Office" Series

    Say it ain't so!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A new series based on The Office's world is coming soon, but Steve Carell won't appear in it.

    The actor starred in seven of the show's nine seasons as the loveably infuriating boss, Michael Scott, of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

    Michael Scott sits at his office desk while Dwight Schrute stands behind in the scene from The Office
    The show was a massive success (and remains enduringly popular), launching the careers of Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson, and many others.

    Office staff in festive attire pose for a holiday photo in a decorated workspace
    Throughout its run, the show took home five Emmys from over 40 nominations. Steve himself was nominated six times for his role as Michael Scott.

    TV producer Greg Daniels helped adapt the series, which was based on a British sitcom. He's also working alongside fellow writer and producer Michael Koman on a second show set in The Office universe.

    According to Deadline, the new series is not a spin-off of The Office but another mockumentary about a camera crew following the publisher and staff of an underfunded Midwestern newspaper. Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus's Sabrina Impacciatore are reportedly set to star in the series.

    However, don't expect Steve to pop up in the show.

    Closeup of Steve Carell smiling
    "I will be watching, but I will not be showing up," he told the Hollywood Reporter at the premiere for IF, his new film directed by his The Office costar John Krasinski.

    Steve Carell in a dark suit on the red carpet
    "That is off the cards. It's just a new thing, and there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that," he continued, noting he's "excited" about the new series.

    "It sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea," he said, noting he worked with Domhnall Gleeson on the 2022 FX on Hulu miniseries The Patient, which followed a therapist (played by Steve) held captive by a serial murderer (played by Domhnall) who would like to stop killing people.

    Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in &quot;The Patient&quot;
    "He's an excellent actor and a super nice guy," Steve told the Hollywood Reporter. "So I think it'll be great."

    Closeup of Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell
    According to Variety, production on the new series is expected to begin in July.