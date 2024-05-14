TV producer Greg Daniels helped adapt the series, which was based on a British sitcom. He's also working alongside fellow writer and producer Michael Koman on a second show set in The Office universe.
According to Deadline, the new series is not a spin-off of The Office but another mockumentary about a camera crew following the publisher and staff of an underfunded Midwestern newspaper. Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus's Sabrina Impacciatore are reportedly set to star in the series.
However, don't expect Steve to pop up in the show.
"I will be watching, but I will not be showing up," he told the Hollywood Reporter at the premiere for IF, his new film directed by his The Office costar John Krasinski.
"That is off the cards. It's just a new thing, and there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that," he continued, noting he's "excited" about the new series.
"It sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea," he said, noting he worked with Domhnall Gleeson on the 2022 FX on Hulu miniseries The Patient, which followed a therapist (played by Steve) held captive by a serial murderer (played by Domhnall) who would like to stop killing people.
"He's an excellent actor and a super nice guy," Steve told the Hollywood Reporter. "So I think it'll be great."
According to Variety, production on the new series is expected to begin in July.