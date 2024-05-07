Hot Topic
Say it ain't so! Rihanna is reportedly not attending the Met Gala this year. The singer, businesswoman, and all-around mogul has arguably been the most anticipated attendee at the Met Gala for years now thanks to her show-stopping looks.
Other notable years include wearing a Rei Kawakubo dress in 2017...
...a Maison Margiela look in 2018...
...and a Balenciaga coat in 2021.
And last year, she attended in a white Valentino Haute Couture dress.
Though Rihanna was expected to attend the Met Gala this year, People reported on Monday that Rihanna had to cancel her appearance after coming down with the flu.
The Hollywood Reporter later corroborated People's report, and BuzzFeed has also reached out to a representative of Rihanna's for confirmation.
