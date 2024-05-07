    Rihanna Missed The 2024 Met Gala After Reportedly Getting Sick With The Flu

    We'll miss you, RiRi!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    Say it ain't so! Rihanna is reportedly not attending the Met Gala this year. The singer, businesswoman, and all-around mogul has arguably been the most anticipated attendee at the Met Gala for years now thanks to her show-stopping looks.

    Rihanna poses in an elegant strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    As you might recall, in 2015, she wore a headline-making (and meme-ified) Guo Pei gold gown.

    Rihanna in a grand yellow gown with a long train on Met Gala stairs, surrounded by photographers
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Other notable years include wearing a Rei Kawakubo dress in 2017...

    Rihanna at the Met Gala
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    ...a Maison Margiela look in 2018...

    Rihanna at the Met Gala
    Jackson Lee / Getty Images)

    ...and a Balenciaga coat in 2021.

    Rihanna poses in an oversized black outfit with a headpiece at an event, photographers in the background
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    And last year, she attended in a white Valentino Haute Couture dress.

    Rihanna wearing a white gown with oversized floral accents and a statement necklace at an event
    Raymond Hall/GC Images

    Though Rihanna was expected to attend the Met Gala this year, People reported on Monday that Rihanna had to cancel her appearance after coming down with the flu.

    Rihanna in an extravagant floral gown waves at an event
    James Devaney/GC Images / Getty Images

    The Hollywood Reporter later corroborated People's report, and BuzzFeed has also reached out to a representative of Rihanna's for confirmation.

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions