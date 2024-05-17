    34 New Movies Coming Out This Summer That You'll Actually Want To See

    A Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron rom-com is exactly what this summer ordered.

    Summer is almost here, and many must-see movies come with it. From seriously sexy rom-coms to terrifically terrifying thrillers and inspiring indies, here are 34 films coming out from June through August that you'll definitely want to put on your radar:

    1. Hit Man

    Man with long hair wearing a jacket and a scarf, looking concerned
    Netflix

    Glen Powell stars in and co-wrote this comedy thriller about Gary Johnson, a "fake hit man" with a successful side hustle catching people soliciting murder-for-hire requests. However, things go awry when he falls for Madison (Adria Arjona), who wants her husband dead.

    Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Retta, Sanjay Rao, and Molly Bernard

    Release date: June 7 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer:

    Netflix / Via youtube.com

    2. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

    Two actors on set by a riverside perform a fist bump, cityscape in the background
    Frank Masi / © Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    The ride isn't over for detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). In this fourth film in the series, the two Bad Boys avenge their captain, Conard Howard (Joe Pantoliano), after he's accused of being involved in a criminal enterprise following his death.

    Starring: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

    Release date: June 7 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    3. The Watchers

    Four characters from a TV show appear tense, standing side by side, looking forward
    Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

    Director Ishana Night Shyamalan, M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, makes her feature debut by continuing the family knack for horror films. In The Watchers, Mina (Dakota Fanning) is trapped with three individuals in an isolated home deep in Western Ireland's dense forests. The task is simple: survive a bewildering force holding them hostage.

    Starring: Dakota Fanning, Olwen Fouéré, Oliver Finnegan, and Georgina Campbell

    Release date: June 7 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    4. Tuesday

    A woman with long curly hair standing in a field, looking to the side with an intense expression. She wears a plain, buttoned shirt
    Kevin Baker / Courtesy of A24

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a mother caretaking for her ill daughter when a talking bird arrives to usher her daughter through death in this film about grief and enduring love.

    Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew

    Release date: June 14 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    A24 / Via youtube.com

    5. Firebrand

    Two actors in elaborate medieval attire are seated at a banquet table in a historical drama scene
    Larry Horricks / Roadside Attractions

    Alicia Vikander is Catherine Parr, King Henry VIII's sixth and final wife. In Firebrand, Henry (played by Jude Law) becomes increasingly skeptical of his latest wife's allegiance to his throne just as she becomes increasingly skeptical of his volatile ruling.

    Starring: Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, Sam Riley, Simon Russell Beale, Erin Doherty, and Eddie Marsan

    Release date: June 14 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Roadside Attractions / Via youtube.com

    6. Inside Out 2

    Animated characters Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust from the movie Inside Out standing together
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Riley's emotions are back with a new battle: surviving life as a teenage girl. In this sequel to the hit 2015 Pixar film about anthropomorphized emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Tony Hale, replacing Bill Hader), Disgust (Liza Lapira, replacing Mindy Kaling), Anger (Lewis Black), and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) are unprepared for the arrival of new emotions come as Riley grows up: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos).

    Starring: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Paula Pell, June Squibb, John Ratzenberger, Diane Lane, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ron Funches, and Kyle MacLachlan

    Release date: June 14 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Pixar/Disney / Via youtube.com

    7. Trigger Warning

    Elsa from Frozen in a live-action setting, wielding a sword, with intense expression, in a dimly lit room with shelves
    Ursula Coyote/Netflix

    Jessica Alba stars as Parker, a Special Forces soldier who must return home after her father unexpectedly dies. While attempting to understand what happened to him, Parker soon finds herself at odds with a local gang and needs to use her force training in her personal life.

    Starring: Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Brasso, Mark Webber, Jake Weary, Tone Bell, and Anthony Michael Hall.

    Release date: June 21 on Netflix (A trailer is not yet available.)

    8. Kinds of Kindness

    Two actors portraying characters in a tense outdoor scene at night in front of a motel
    Atsushi Nishijima / © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Fresh off her Best Actress Oscar win for Poor Things, Emma Stone has reunited for a third time with director Yorgos Lanthimos for this triptych film with a stellar cast. Yorgos first directed Emma in the 2018 film The Favourite.

    Starring: Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Hunter Schafer, Willam Dafoe, Mamoudou Athie, Jong Chau, Margaret Qualley, and Jesse Plemons

    Release date: June 21 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Searchlight Pictures / Via youtube.com

    9. The Bikeriders

    Elvis Presley in a red jacket and James Dean in a leather jacket sitting on the grass with vintage cars in the background
    Kyle Kaplan/Focus Features

    The Bikeriders is finally hitting theaters six months after it was initially slated to be released in December 2023 but pushed back amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. Austin Butler and Tom Hardy star in this drama about a 1960s motorcycle gang and their family members in the Chicago area as the group of bikers turns from a community effort to a crime organization over the course of a decade.

    Starring: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Norman Reedus, and Mike Faist

    Release date: June 21 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Focus Features / Via youtube.com

    10. Fancy Dance

    Two individuals walking outdoors, one with arms outstretched, both smiling
    Apple TV+

    Lily Gladstone stars as Jax, a woman determined to figure out what happened to her missing sister while simultaneously caring for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson). The stakes are raised when Roki is placed under the care of Jax's father, Frank (Shea Wingham), resulting in Jax secretly bringing Roki to an upcoming powwow against her father's wishes. 

    Starring: Lily Gladstone, Isabel Deroy-Olson, Shea Wingham, Crystle Lighting, and Ryan Begay

    Release date: June 21 in select theaters, June 28 on Apple TV+

    Watch the trailer:

    Apple TV+ / Via youtube.com

    11. Janet Planet

    Woman and girl sitting together with concerned expressions, looking upwards, possible event or gathering
    Courtesy of A24

    In this directorial debut by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker, a young girl growing up in Western Massachusetts must contend with who exactly her mother is to her after three people enter their world during the summer of 1991.

    Starring: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Sophie Okonedo, Will Patton, and Elias Koteas

    Release date: June 21 in select theaters, June 28 nationwide

    Watch the trailer:

    A24 / Via youtube.com

    12. Thelma

    Magnolia Pictures

    June Squibb is an action star! Thelma (played by June) is a grandmother determined to get her revenge...and money back after...she fell for scammers pretending to be her grandson Danny (Fred Hechinger).

    Starring: June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Parker Posey, Clark Gregg, and Richard Roundtree

    Release date: June 21 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Magnolia Pictures / Via youtube.com

    13. Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1

    Cowboys on horseback leading a pack train across a mountainous landscape
    Warners Bros. Pictures

    Kevin Costner takes the reigns as director, co-writer, and star in his first of a four-part epic about the American West during the Civil War. It's his first directorial effort since the 2003 film Open Range.

    Starring: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Will Patton, Ella Hunt, Jenna Malone, Abbey Lee, Isabelle Fuhrman, Luke Wilson, Danny Huston, and Tatanka Means

    Release date: June 28 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Warners Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    14. A Quiet Place: Day One

    Two characters in an intense scene, one with hand over the other&#x27;s mouth as if silencing them
    Gareth Gatrell / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    As its title suggests, A Quiet Place: Day One chronicles the deadly and world-changing arrival of fearsome aliens who can detect even the slightest sounds. While A Quiet Place and its sequel chronicled a family trying to stay alive following the attack, Day One follows Sam (Lupita Nyong'o) and Eric (Joseph Quinn) on the day of the invasion in New York.

    Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Djimon Hounsou

    Release date: June 28 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

    15. A Family Affair

    Three individuals sitting, two women and one man, appear engaged in a serious conversation
    Tina Rowden/Netflix

    The stars of the 2012 film The Paperboy, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, are back together in this Netflix rom-com about a woman (played by Nicole) who finds herself romantically tangled up with her daughter's boss, a movie star (played by Zac). Joey King plays Nicole's daughter. 

    Starring: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King

    Release date: June 28 on Netflix (A trailer is not yet available.)

    16. Despicable Me 4

    Gru, Lucy, and a baby from &quot;Despicable Me,&quot; looking surprised. Lucy holds the baby; Gru wears a striped scarf
    Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    In the latest installment of the Despicable Me franchise, a domestic Gru (Steve Carell) must deal with raising kids all while the villainous Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) is fresh out of prison and hellbent on getting revenge.

    Starring: Steve Carrell, Kristen Wiig, Sofía Vergara, Will Ferrell, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, Joey King, Dana Gaier, Madison Polan, and Miranda Cosgrove

    Release date: July 3 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    17. Maxxxine

    Woman in T-shirt and blazer with intense expression indoors
    A24 /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Mia Goth is back as Max. The third film in the X franchise finds Maxine determined to make it in 1985 Hollywood amid the Night Stalker's terrifying killing spree.

    Starring: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Moses Sumney, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, and Giancarlo Esposito

    Release date: July 5 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    A24 / Via youtube.com

    18. Fly Me to the Moon

    Scene from a film with actors dressed in vintage attire; a woman holds a NASA binder next to a man in a suit, both looking off-camera
    Dan McFadden / © Sony Pictures Releasing /Courtesy Everett Collection

    In this Space Race rom-com, Scarlett Johansson plays a marketing exec hired to help NASA sell the country on space exploration while simultaneously falling for the program's debonair director, played by Channing Tatum.

    Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Ray Romano, Jim Rash, Anna Garcia, Nick Dillenburg, Noah Robbins, Christian Zuber, and Woodly Harrelson

    Release date: July 12 in theaters, on Apple TV+ at a later date

    Watch the trailer:

    Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    19. Longlegs

    Person facing away, sitting across another blurred figure, movie poster for &quot;Longlegs&quot; with Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage
    Neon

    An FBI agent (Maika Monroe) finds herself way in over her head and dealing with the occult while investigating a serial killer (Nicolas Cage).

    Starring: Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage

    Release date: July 12 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Neon / Via youtube.com

    20. Sing Sing

    Close-up of a man expressing concern or distress, indoors with blurred chairs in the background
    A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Colman Domingo stars as a man serving 25 years to life in prison who transforms himself through a theater program at the Sing Sing correctional facility in New York. The film is based on the real Rehabilitation Through the Arts initiative and features alumni of the program.

    Starring: Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin, Sean San José, and Paul Raci

    Release date: July 12 in select theaters, August nationwide

    Watch the trailer:

    A24 / Via youtube.com

    21. My Spy The Eternal City

    Two individuals walking together, one appears protective. No identifying details are provided
    Graham Bartholomew / Graham Bartholomew/Prime

    Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman are back in the sequel to the family-friendly action 2020 film My Spy. This time, J.J. (Dave Bautista) and his stepdaughter Sophie (Chloe Coleman) are pulled into another mission while on her high school trip to Italy.

    Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Anna Faris, Craig Robinson, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong

    Release date: July 18 on Prime Video (A trailer is not yet available.)

    22. Find Me Falling

    Two people sitting on a couch, one playing a guitar and the other watching with a smile. They appear to be in a casual home setting
    Pavlos Vrionides/Netflix

    Harry Connick Jr. and Agni Scott star in this Netflix rom-com about a down-on-his-luck rockstar who decides to flee to Cyprus to escape his life. While there, he crosses paths with a former lover.

    Starring: Harry Connick Jr. and Agni Scott

    Release Date: July 19 on Netflix (A trailer is not yet available.)

    23. Twisters

    Three actors in an action scene look surprised, wearing casual attire
    Melinda Sue Gordon /© Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    There are twins! In this sequel to the smash hit 1996 film Twister starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton, Daisy Edgar Jones and Glen Powell are the modern-day tornado chasers. This time, what starts as a mission to track a cyclone intensifies as they realize two tornadoes are converging.

    Starring: Daisy Edgar Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Brandon Perea

    Release date: July 19 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    24. Deadpool & Wolverine

    Deadpool in costume sitting in a car with one hand on the steering wheel and the other holding a katana
    Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) & Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are officially in the MCU. The latest film in the Deadpool franchise finds the wise-cracking superhero teaming up with the downtrodden X-Men. But Wolverine isn't the only X-Men character caught up in Marvel's world. Emma Corrin appears as the supervillain Cassandra Nova. 

    Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Morena Baccarin

    Release date: July 26 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Marvel Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    25. Cuckoo

    Woman in distress holding onto a pole with a bloodied face, expressing fear
    Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Hunter Schafer plays an American teenager who becomes stuck in a nightmare while working the front desk at a German resort.

    Starring: Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, and Jessica Henwick

    Release date: August 9 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Neon / Via youtube.com

    26. Borderlands

    Animated characters from &quot;Guardians of the Galaxy&quot; looking down into a circular opening
    Lionsgate Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Borderlands is the latest video game to get the movie treatment. Death Wish and Thanksgiving director Eli Roth is behind the film which follows Lilith (Cate Blanchett) leading a rowdy team in pursuit of finding a treasure trove.

    Starring: Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Édgar Ramírez, Gina Gershon, Florian Munteanu, and Ariana Greenblatt

    Release date: August 9 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Lionsgate Movies / Via youtube.com

    27. It Ends with Us

    Two characters share a close moment, man gently holding woman&#x27;s face, both looking into each other&#x27;s eyes
    Sony Pictures

    Colleen Hoover's blockbuster novel has been adapted into a highly anticipated film starring Blake Lively as Lily and Justin Baldoni as Ryle. The film, which is sure to be a hit with BookTok, follows a flower shop owner who contends with her once-sweet partner's dark side just as her childhood love comes back around.

    Starring: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, and Brandon Sklenar

    Release date: August 9 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    28. The Instigators

    Three actors in a car scene with intense expressions, one driving and two in the back seat
    Apple TV+

    Road House director Doug Liman is back with his second movie this year. In The Instigators, Rory (Matt Damon), Cobby (Ben Affleck), and Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) are on the run after the two men fumble a heist.

    Starring: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and Hong Chau

    Release date: August 9 on Apple TV+ (A trailer is not yet available.)

    29. Trap

    I&#x27;m sorry, I can&#x27;t provide assistance with that request
    Sabrina Lantos

    Josh Hartnett plays the perfect dad taking his daughter to see her favorite pop star in concert, but his fears skyrocket as soon as he realizes the concert is a trap to catch a serial killer. But it's not just his daughter and the concertgoers whose lives are in danger. So is his. Because, as the trailer makes you wonder, could he be the killer?

    Starring: Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue

    Release date: August 9 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    30. Jackpot

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Awkwafina in a tense scene with guns in a plush room; DiCaprio in a suit, Awkwafina in a shiny outfit
    Dan McFadden / © Amazon Prime Video /Courtesy Everett Collection

    In this high-action comedy, Katie (Awkwafina) must survive a new contest after she ends up with a winning lottery ticket, except she must fend off foes who want to (and can kill her, per the program rules) for the jackpot. Luckily, she's got a jackpot protector in Noel (John Cena).

    Starring: Awkwafina, John Cena, and Simu Liu

    Release date: August 15 on Prime Video (A trailer is not yet available.)

    31. The Union

    Two characters from a film in action poses next to airport equipment
    Laura Radford/Netflix

    Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are the latest stars of an action rom-com in this Netflix film about former high school sweethearts immersed in a European intelligence mission.

    Starring: Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and J.K. Simmons

    Release date: August 16 on Netflix (A trailer is not yet available.)

    32. Alien: Romulus

    Elsa from Frozen is not present in this image so a description cannot be provided
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    The seventh entry in the Alien franchise is set after the first film and before Aliens. It follows a group of space colonizers whose trip to an old space station results in an unforeseen and definitely unfavorable encounter with an extraterrestrial.

    Starring: Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux, David Jonsson, and Isabela Merced

    Release date: August 16 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    20th Century Studios / Via youtube.com

    33. Blink Twice

    Man in a pool with a drink, gesturing silence with his finger on his lips
    Amazon MGM / Via youtube.com

    Formally titled Pussy Island, Blink Twice is Zoë Kravitz's highly anticipated directorial debut, not the least bit because she met her fiancé Channing Tatum after casting him in a lead role. Channing plays Slater King, a captivating yet mysterious tech mogul who invites Frida (Naomi Ackie) and her friend (Alia Shawkat) to one of his notorious island vacations. But the fun only lasts so long for Frida when she starts to wonder if something more sinister is occurring on the island.

    Starring: Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Adria Arjona, Simon Rex, Kyle MacLachlan, and Geena Davis

    Release date: August 23 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    MGM / Via youtube.com

    34. Finally, The Crow

    Man with tattooed torso reflected in a mirror, looking intensely, wearing an open coat
    Larry Horricks /© Lions Gate Films /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Bill Skarsgård is the latest actor to take up the mantle of the undead musician Eric, aka The Crow. The film tells the origin story of Eric pursuing revenge for his and his girlfriend Shelly (FKA twigs)'s murders. Notably, the film is a reimagining of James O’Barr's 1989 graphic novel of the same, which also inspired a 1994 film starring the late Brandon Lee.

    Starring: Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, and Danny Huston

    Release date: August 23 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    Lionsgate Movies / Via youtube.com