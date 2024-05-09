At the Met Gala, it's all about standing out among the many captivating looks. Over the years, some celebs opted to go an extra step and change their looks as the night went on. For some, this was a simple (and practical) change, like removing a standout skirt or cape that might not be all too practical to wear inside the gala. On the other hand, others wore several looks in one, revealing second (or third and fourth) outfits on the red carpet. So here are just 11 celebs who switched up or tweaked their Met Gala looks as the night went on: