    At the Met Gala, it's all about standing out among the many captivating looks. Over the years, some celebs opted to go an extra step and change their looks as the night went on. For some, this was a simple (and practical) change, like removing a standout skirt or cape that might not be all too practical to wear inside the gala. On the other hand, others wore several looks in one, revealing second (or third and fourth) outfits on the red carpet. So here are just 11 celebs who switched up or tweaked their Met Gala looks as the night went on:

    1. Tyla in Balmain this year:

    Tyla at the Met Gala
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    The change:

    Tyla in the same sand dress except it&#x27;s been cut above her knees
    Cindy Ord/MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    2. Rebecca Ferguson in Thom Browne this year:

    Rebecca Ferguson in a large voluminous coat
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    The change:

    Rebecca Ferguson at the Met Gala in a dramatic gown featuring a bird motif that was revealed after removing her coat
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    3. Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne this year:

    Gigi Hadid in a aff-the-shoulder gown with floral design on a voluminous train
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    The change:

    Gigi Hadid in a white off-the-shoulder dress with floral design without the train
    Cindy Ord/MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    4. Stray Kids in Tommy Hilfiger this year:

    Stray Kids at the Met Gala in simarlarly dark coats
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    The change:

    Stray Kids at the Met Gala in suits of varies colors
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    5. Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne in 2023:

    Janelle Monáe in an oversized jacket
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    The change:

    Janelle Monáe without the jacket revealing a bikini-like outfit underneath
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    6. Blake Lively in Versace in 2022:

    Blake Lively in a metallic dress with a long train and gloves on Met Gala steps,
    Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

    The change:

    The dress has now changed colors after the gathering of the fabric at the waist was let down onto the train
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    7. Lil Nas X in Versace in 2021:

    Lil Nas X in an elaborate oversized coat with ornate details
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

    The first change:

    Lil Nas X in a metallic outfit resembling a futuristic robot with oversized shoulders and boots
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    The final change:

    Lil Nas X in a glittering body suit
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    8. Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell in 2019:

    Lady Gaga at the Met Gala in an extravagant pink gown/overcoat with a large bow and matching headpiece
    Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    The first change:

    Lady Gaga at an event wearing an elegant dark gown with a large black umbrella
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    The second change:

    Lady Gaga in a column gown with a large phone prop,
    Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    The final change:

    Lady Gaga in a bra, panties, and pantyhose posing with her arms outstretched on the staircase
    James Devaney/GC Images / Getty Images

    9. Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger in 2019:

    Zendaya dressed in a Cinderella-inspired gown with Law Roach dressed as her Fairy Godmother wielding a wand to transform the dress
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    The change:

    Zendaya&#x27;s dress is now lit up
    Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

    10. Claire Danes in Zac Posen in 2016:

    Claire Danes in an elegant strapless ball gown with a full skirt on the red carpet
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    The change:

    11. Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell in 2016:

    Karlie Kloss in a cut-out gown with a high neckline at a red carpet event
    George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

    The change:

    Karlie Kloss in the same cut-out dress that is now much shorter
    D Dipasupil / Getty Images