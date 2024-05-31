Fans of This Is Us will be excited to know that Mandy, who starred in the series for six seasons, managed to sneak the perfect show reference into her latest pregnancy announcement.
"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓," she wrote alongside a photo of her two boys wearing shirts that say "middle" and "big."
Of course, this references the Big Three siblings on This Is Us. Mandy played their mother.
Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown played the adult Big Three children: Kevin, Kate, and Randall.
To make it even sweeter, Chrissy was among the celebs to congratulate Mandy in the comments of her post. "Mannnnndyyyyyy!!! Awwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!! Congratulations!!!💗," Chrissy wrote.
Ryan Michelle Bathé, who is married to Sterling, wrote, "This is amazing news and congratulations!"
"THIS IS INCREDIBLE WONDERFUL NEWS!❤️❤️," Busy Philipps commented.
Claire Holt said, "OMG congrats!!!!!!!! 3 is the best 😍."
You can check out Mandy's post here, where Jamie Chung, Monica Lewinsky, Minka Kelly, Michelle Monaghan, and many others have also sent their congratulations.