    Mandy Moore Announced She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3 And Used The Perfect "This Is Us" Reference

    Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their third child.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Mandy Moore is pregnant!

    Mandy Moore smiles while wearing a sparkly gown with floral details at a red carpet event
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    On Friday, the actor shared on Instagram that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes, are expecting their third child, a daughter.

    Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    The duo welcomed their first son, Gus, in 2021 and a second son, Oscar, in 2022.

    Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith smiling at an event, with Mandy in a suit and tie and Taylor in a blazer over a shirt
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    Fans of This Is Us will be excited to know that Mandy, who starred in the series for six seasons, managed to sneak the perfect show reference into her latest pregnancy announcement.

    Mandy Moore is slicing butter in a kitchen with an apron in a scene from
    Ron Batzdorff / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓," she wrote alongside a photo of her two boys wearing shirts that say "middle" and "big."

    Mandy Moore poses on a red carpet in an elegant sleeveless dress with sheer panels
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Getty Images

    Of course, this references the Big Three siblings on This Is Us. Mandy played their mother.

    Ron Batzdorff / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown played the adult Big Three children: Kevin, Kate, and Randall.

    Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown pose together. Justin sits on a stool, wearing a casual jacket; Chrissy wears a flowy dress; Sterling wears a sweater and jeans
    Joe Pugliese / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    To make it even sweeter, Chrissy was among the celebs to congratulate Mandy in the comments of her post. "Mannnnndyyyyyy!!! Awwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!! Congratulations!!!💗," Chrissy wrote.

    @mandymooremm/@taylordawesgoldsmith/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Ryan Michelle Bathé, who is married to Sterling, wrote, "This is amazing news and congratulations!"

    @mandymooremm/@taylordawesgoldsmith/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    "THIS IS INCREDIBLE WONDERFUL NEWS!❤️❤️," Busy Philipps commented.

    @mandymooremm/@taylordawesgoldsmith/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Claire Holt said, "OMG congrats!!!!!!!! 3 is the best 😍."

    @mandymooremm/@taylordawesgoldsmith/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    You can check out Mandy's post here, where Jamie Chung, Monica Lewinsky, Minka Kelly, Michelle Monaghan, and many others have also sent their congratulations.