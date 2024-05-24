Benoit Blanc is getting ready to sharpen his tools once more. On Friday, Netflix announced the title of its upcoming Knives Out movie.
This will be the third film in the popular and critically acclaimed whodunnit franchise from writer-director Rian Johnson.
The series is well-known for its starry ensembles led by Daniel Craig as the dandy, ascot-adoring detective Benoit Blanc.
The first film, which came out in 2019, also starred Ana de Armas, Katherine Langford, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
A sequel, titled Glass Onion, premiered on Netflix in 2022. Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Leslie Odom Jr. joined Daniel in this iteration.
The third film's announcement came via a teaser video, with Daniel providing a voiceover as Benoit Blanc. "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered," Daniel says. "But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed."
The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI
So get ready for Wake Up Dead Man, the third film's title. It'll be released sometime in 2025.
Just before the announcement video was released, Rian explained why he loves making whodunnits. "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," he wrote on Twitter before mentioning classic mystery novelists John Dickson Carr and Agatha Christie.
"There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," Rian continued.
In a follow-up tweet, Rian noted that production is set to begin soon on the third film, saying, "I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going."
We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.