    The Third "Knives Out" Movie Teases Its Most Perilous Mystery Yet For An Ascot-Wearing Daniel Craig

    Benoit Blanc and his Southern accent are back!

    Joseph Longo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Benoit Blanc is getting ready to sharpen his tools once more. On Friday, Netflix announced the title of its upcoming Knives Out movie.

    Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection, Netflix

    This will be the third film in the popular and critically acclaimed whodunnit franchise from writer-director Rian Johnson.

    Rian Johnson is on the red carpet wearing a suit with a bow tie and shirt at the Critics&#x27; Choice Awards event
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

    The series is well-known for its starry ensembles led by Daniel Craig as the dandy, ascot-adoring detective Benoit Blanc.

    Daniel Craig, wearing a shirt with a scarf, sits thoughtfully at a glass table in front of a large, modern, geometric window with a scenic view
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The first film, which came out in 2019, also starred Ana de Armas, Katherine Langford, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

    Scene of the &quot;Knives Out&quot; cast posing in formal wear in a luxurious, vintage living room setting
    Claire Folger / © Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection

    A sequel, titled Glass Onion, premiered on Netflix in 2022. Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Leslie Odom Jr. joined Daniel in this iteration.

    John Wilson/Netflix

    The third film's announcement came via a teaser video, with Daniel providing a voiceover as Benoit Blanc. "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered," Daniel says. "But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed."

    The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI

    — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024
    Netflix/rianjohnson/Twitter / Via x.com

    So get ready for Wake Up Dead Man, the third film's title. It'll be released sometime in 2025.

    Text in gothic font reads: &quot;Wake Up Dead Man&quot; with subtitle &quot;A Knives Out Mystery&quot;
    Netflix

    Just before the announcement video was released, Rian explained why he loves making whodunnits. "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," he wrote on Twitter before mentioning classic mystery novelists John Dickson Carr and Agatha Christie.

    LaKeith Stanfield, Noah Segan, and Daniel Craig sit in a library, engaged in conversation. LaKeith and Daniel sit in leather chairs, with books and decor around
    Claire Folger / © Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection

    "There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," Rian continued.

    Daniel Craig in light shirt, pants, and a neckerchief stands with Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Leslie Odom Jr. in an exhibition setting
    John Wilson/Netflix

    In a follow-up tweet, Rian noted that production is set to begin soon on the third film, saying, "I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going."

    We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.

    — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024
    @rianjohnson/Twitter / Via x.com

    That's all that was announced on Friday, but here's hoping some major celebs will soon be announced as part of the third film.