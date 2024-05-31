    "He Could Play Blanc's Father": People Are Sharing The Actors They Want Cast In "Knives Out 3"

    With news that the upcoming third Knives Out film will be titled Wake Up Dead Man and premiering on Netflix next year, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share which actors they'd like to join its star, Daniel Craig, as the suave detective Benoit Blanc, in the legendary franchise's latest starry ensemble.

    Casting is fully underway with buzzy stars like Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, and Josh O'Connor all joining the new film. Still, it doesn't hurt to think about who else should join this fantastic group of performers. So, if you're the Knives Out casting director, here are some actors we'd like to see join the cast ASAP:

    1. Nathan Lane

    Nathan Lane smiles on the red carpet, wearing a dark blazer over a collared shirt. A24 logo is visible in the background
    2. Stephanie Hsu, Robert DeNiro, Don Cheadle, KJ Apa, Chloe Grace Moretz, Hugh Laurie, Teyonah Parris, and Catherine O’Hara

    Lana Condor, Robert De Niro, Don Cheadle, Darren Barnet, Chloë Grace Moretz, Hugh Laurie, Emma McDonald, Catherine O&#x27;Hara are pictured

    3. Kristen Bell and Jameela Jamil

    "Huge Good Place fan, and I would love to see these lovely women in the next movie 😍."

    4. Jeon Jong-seo

    A woman attends an event, smiling and posing. She is wearing a sheer floral dress with an undergarment, and her hair is styled in a braided ponytail
    5. Rami Malek

    Rami Malek stands on a red carpet, wearing a sleek, black button-up shirt and high-waisted black trousers
    "I really want Rami Malek, as the new protagonist like Marta and Helen."

    6. John Goodman

    A man with light brown hair, wearing a dark suit and tie, smiles at the camera
    "He could play Blanc's father. (Goodman has a great southern accent in The Righteous Gemstones.)"

    7. The Muppets

    Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Pepe the King Prawn, and Kermit the Frog are posing together, each showcasing their unique and recognizable styles
    8. Dianna Agron

    Dianna Agron posing in a textured top with a deep V-neckline at an event
    9. Anya Taylor-Joy, Jacob Elordi, and Pedro Pascal

    Anya Taylor-Joy in a strapless dress with white floral details, Jacob Elordi in a pinstripe suit with a lime green shirt, and Pedro Pascal in a white button-up shirt
    10. Charithra Chandran

    Simone Ashley at the BAFTA Awards, wearing an elegant strapless dress with intricate detailing, and drop earrings
    "She was so charming in Bridgerton, and I would love to see more of her work."

    11. Lizzo

    Lizzo on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize event wearing an elegant black gown with long sleeves and a train
    "That'd be rad!"

    12. Avantika

    Avneet Kaur stands in a white gown at Variety&#x27;s Power of Young Hollywood event
    "I love her. She's so cool."

    13. Megan Thee Stallion

    A woman with curly hair in a sequined, fringed costume sings on stage while holding a microphone
    "That would be so cool!"

    14. Reneé Rapp

    Kim Petras stands in front of a GLAAD and Hulu backdrop, wearing a black tailored suit with a plunging neckline and silver jewelry
    "Can you even imagine?"

    15. Nicola Coughlan

    Nicola Coughlan in an off-the-shoulder white gown with statement earrings, posing in front of a floral backdrop at a Bridgerton event
    "She's funny, talented, and also gorgeous!"

    16. Pierce Brosnan

    Pierce Brosnan wearing a black suit and bow tie, standing in front of a backdrop at a red carpet event
    17. Timothy Dalton

    Timothy Dalton is standing and smiling, wearing a dark suit jacket over a collared shirt. The background features a stained glass window and wood paneling
    18. Maya Rudolph

    Maya Rudolph poses on a red carpet in a black dress with white lace details and a bow, standing in front of a large photo backdrop
    "She’s so iconic and would be fabulous in a Knives Out movie."

    19. Lisa Kudrow

    Lisa Kudrow in a black blazer with satin lapels and a white blouse, standing in front of a backdrop with NBC and Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Love event
    20. Jake Gyllenhaal

    Jake Gyllenhaal smiles while wearing a dark suit with a yellow tie, standing in front of a wooden wall with neon signs
    21. Tom Hiddleston

    Tom Hiddleston smiles, hands in pockets, in a classic suit on the PaleyFest red carpet. Multiple logos are visible in the background
    "He’s a fantastic actor who would really do well in the franchise."

    22. Antony Starr, Diego Luna, Daniel Brühl, Alex Borstein, Rebecca Hall, and Danielle Brooks

    Travis Fimmel, Diego Luna, Daniel Brühl, Alex Borstein, Rebecca Hall, and Danielle Brooks, in a three-by-two collage. They are posing for event photos
    23. Finally, Saoirse Ronan, Rachel McAdams, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

    Saoirse Ronan in a sleeveless dress with a metallic pattern, Rachel McAdams in a long-sleeve turtleneck, and Michelle Pfeiffer in a black jacket on various event backgrounds
    That's a lot of actors! So tell us in the comments below which actors you agree should join the franchise.

