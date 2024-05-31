With news that the upcoming thirdKnives Outfilm will be titled Wake Up Dead Man and premiering on Netflix next year, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share which actors they'd like to join its star, Daniel Craig, as the suave detective Benoit Blanc, in the legendary franchise's latest starry ensemble.
Casting is fully underway with buzzy stars like Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, and Josh O'Connor all joining the new film. Still, it doesn't hurt to think about who else should join this fantastic group of performers. So, if you're the Knives Out casting director, here are some actors we'd like to see join the cast ASAP:
1.Nathan Lane
2.Stephanie Hsu, Robert DeNiro, Don Cheadle, KJ Apa, Chloe Grace Moretz, Hugh Laurie, Teyonah Parris, and Catherine O’Hara
3.Kristen Bell and Jameela Jamil
4.Jeon Jong-seo
5.Rami Malek
6.John Goodman
7.The Muppets
8.Dianna Agron
9.Anya Taylor-Joy, Jacob Elordi, and Pedro Pascal
10.Charithra Chandran
11.Lizzo
12.Avantika
13.Megan Thee Stallion
14.Reneé Rapp
15.Nicola Coughlan
16.Pierce Brosnan
17.Timothy Dalton
18.Maya Rudolph
19.Lisa Kudrow
20.Jake Gyllenhaal
21.Tom Hiddleston
22.Antony Starr, Diego Luna, Daniel Brühl, Alex Borstein, Rebecca Hall, and Danielle Brooks
23.Finally, Saoirse Ronan, Rachel McAdams, and Michelle Pfeiffer.
That's a lot of actors! So tell us in the comments below which actors you agree should join the franchise.
Responses have been edited for length, clarity, and grammar.