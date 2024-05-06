    JoJo Siwa Just Shared What She Thought Of "SNL" Star Chloe Fineman's Impression Of Her New "Bad Girl" Era

    Chloe even did JoJo's viral dance move.

    If you didn't know, former Dance Moms star and singer JoJo Siwa is publicly embracing a new era of her career.

    Closeup of JoJo Siwa
    Bonnie Biess / Getty Images for Lifetime

    The 20-year-old performer has largely ditched the colorful style that defined her days as a child star and has embraced a more edgier (but still rhinestoned and glittery) aesthetic as an adult.

    Jojo Siwa posing with arms crossed, wearing a bright hoodie, sparkly pants, and a heart design on her face
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    It's all tied to JoJo's new single, "Karma," which she dropped in April. For the song, the singer, who came out as LGBTQ+ in 2021, embraces what she's called "gay pop" music. And now Saturday Night Live has spoofed the star, whose new era has been met with mixed reviews.

    Closeup of JoJo Siwa
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    SNL cast member Chloe Fineman appeared as JoJo during the "Weekend Update" segment during Saturday's episode which was hosted by Dua Lipa. Notably, Chloe wore a costume that resembled a recent JoJo red carpet look.

    Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
    Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    Here's JoJo at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1 in a black-and-silver sparkling bodysuit.

    JoJo Siwa in a black embellished jumpsuit with cutouts, making a rock hand gesture
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    For her impression, Chloe repeatedly poked fun at JoJo's viral dance move and the singer's reinvention. "That's right Colin, I'm a bad girl now," Chloe said as JoJo, before noting "I used to be way more sparkles, and now I'm black sparkles. I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang."

    Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
    Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    What did JoJo think of the impression? Well, according to Rolling Stone, she reposted the skit to her Instagram story.

    Closeup of JoJo Siwa
    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    "ICONIC. I literally don't know what to say this is fucking crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL," she wrote.

    Closeup of JoJo Siwa
    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    This isn't the first time JoJo has reacted to all the attention (good or bad) around her new single. "Whether people like 'Karma' or don't like 'Karma,' they sing it, they dance, they know it, [and] it's in their heads," she told Good Morning America. "At the end of the day, it worked."

    Closeup of JoJo Siwa
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    You can check out Chloe's full impression of JoJo here.