SNL cast member Chloe Fineman appeared as JoJo during the "Weekend Update" segment during Saturday's episode which was hosted by Dua Lipa. Notably, Chloe wore a costume that resembled a recent JoJo red carpet look.
Here's JoJo at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1 in a black-and-silver sparkling bodysuit.
For her impression, Chloe repeatedly poked fun at JoJo's viral dance move and the singer's reinvention. "That's right Colin, I'm a bad girl now," Chloe said as JoJo, before noting "I used to be way more sparkles, and now I'm black sparkles. I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang."
What did JoJo think of the impression? Well, according to Rolling Stone, she reposted the skit to her Instagram story.
"ICONIC. I literally don't know what to say this is fucking crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL," she wrote.
This isn't the first time JoJo has reacted to all the attention (good or bad) around her new single. "Whether people like 'Karma' or don't like 'Karma,' they sing it, they dance, they know it, [and] it's in their heads," she told Good Morning America. "At the end of the day, it worked."
You can check out Chloe's full impression of JoJo here.