    John Krasinski Just Completed Our Puppy Interview And Revealed "The Office" Prop He Still Feels Bad For Taking Home

    The only thing cuter than John Krasinski playing with puppies might just be his new movie, IF.

    by Joseph Longo, Vicki Chen, Nora Dominick

    A funny man and talented filmmaker, John Krasinski's new film IF (which he wrote, produced, and directed) is finally here.

    John Krasinki with stubble in a collared shirt and jacket, looking at the camera with a slight smile
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    To celebrate the big release, he stopped by our studios to do our puppy interview!

    John Krasinki in a striped jacket holding a puppy against a colored backdrop
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    The family-friendly animated and live-action comedy is about a young girl (played by Cailey Fleming) and her neighbor (played by Ryan Reynolds) who go on a mission to reconnect adults with their childhood imaginary friends, known as IFs.

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    The movie has a knockout supporting cast, including Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Awkwafina, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, George Clooney, Maya Rudolph, and more stars.

    Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

    John Krasinski playing with puppies might just be the only thing more adorable than his new film.

    John Krasinki in a striped shirt holding a puppy
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    John's puppy interview is seriously wide-ranging and (most importantly) humorous. He opened up about everything from weeping while reuniting with Steve Carell, to the item he still feels bad for taking from The Office, to which IF characters his daughters created.

    John Krasinki  in a striped jacket and black pants sits on the floor, surrounded by playful puppies
    BuzzFeed

    So check out John's puppy interview here.

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

    And watch IF in theaters starting May 17!

    An animated character crossing a busy street with pedestrians and Radio City Music Hall in the background
    Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    If you're interested in adopting a dog, like the ones featured in the interview, visit North Shore Animal League.