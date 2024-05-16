A funny man and talented filmmaker, John Krasinski's new film IF (which he wrote, produced, and directed) is finally here.
To celebrate the big release, he stopped by our studios to do our puppy interview!
The family-friendly animated and live-action comedy is about a young girl (played by Cailey Fleming) and her neighbor (played by Ryan Reynolds) who go on a mission to reconnect adults with their childhood imaginary friends, known as IFs.
The movie has a knockout supporting cast, including Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Awkwafina, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, George Clooney, Maya Rudolph, and more stars.
John Krasinski playing with puppies might just be the only thing more adorable than his new film.
John's puppy interview is seriously wide-ranging and (most importantly) humorous. He opened up about everything from weeping while reuniting with Steve Carell, to the item he still feels bad for taking from The Office, to which IF characters his daughters created.