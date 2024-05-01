Saying "yes" to an engagement to be married is often a moment one is acutely aware of, but that wasn't exactly the case for Melanie Lynskey.
It turns out, when the Yellowjackets and The Last of Us star got engaged to her now-husband Jason Ritter, she didn't know for three whole days.
"My husband's first proposal was so confusing. I didn't know what was happening," Melanie said Tuesday on The Tonight Show.
She'd been looking at rings online before Jason's proposal but opted not to buy a specific ring because it looked too much like an engagement ring.
Melanie said Jason later presented her with the ring. "So I was like, 'Oh, thanks,'" she said. "It didn't sort of cross my mind, and then there was this strange speech. We were just sort of sitting there, [and] he had paused The Bachelor."
Melanie was so unaware Jason was proposing that she actually wondered if they were breaking up.
"He's like, 'No, no, no,'" Melanie said. "So I said, 'Okay, well, thank you. Lovely, good chat.'"
Three days later, Melanie and Jason celebrated Christmas with his family, where he noted they were engaged.
"I said, 'Are we? Oh!' It was so confusing," Melanie continued, noting she had to tell Jason that, when it comes to proposals, "people usually understand that it's happening."
Melanie and Jason married in 2020 and are now parents to a 5-year-old daughter.
And, to make up for the initial engagement mishap, Melanie said Jason has been "proposing" many times over, including recently during her birthday while filming her new Peacock show The Tattooist of Auschwitz in Slovakia. But that proposal didn't go as planned either.
"He was going to take me out for dinner and do it at dinner, but our daughter was like, 'Give her the ring, Dad,'" Melanie said.
Melanie was also candid about her relationship with Jason last week, telling People that he's been "sacrificing" his career as she rides a career upswing.
She told the publication, “The last few years we've had this role of like, whoever's job makes the most sense, whether it's the most exciting career wise or it's more money, we would prioritize the one that was going to help move the person's career forward."