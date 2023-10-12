  • lhm 2023 badge

Ice Spice Revealed The Major Compliment Taylor Swift Gave Her That Had Her Saying "Thank You"

The rapper hopped on a remix of Taylor's song "Karma" earlier this year.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Ice Spice is having one heck of a year.

Closeup of Ice Spice
Brandon Todd/Billboard via Getty Images

The rapper has found herself with numerous Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 this year, a Best New Artist win at the MTV Video Music Awards, and huge fans and collaborators in legends Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

Closeup of Ice Spice and Taylor Swift
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

Ice and Nicki appeared together on two songs this year: "Princess Diana" and "Barbie World." The latter also featured the band Aqua. As for her collab with Taylor, Ice hopped on a remix of the singer's song "Karma."

View this video on YouTube
Taylor Swift/YouTube/UMG (on behalf of TS/Republic) / Via youtube.com

Ice even appeared onstage at a New Jersey show during Taylor's Eras tour in May.

Taylor and Ice Spice onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Now, Ice is opening up about working with Taylor on their "Karma" collab and revealing the one word Taylor referred to her as that took her by surprise in the best way.

Closeup of Ice Spice
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I actually wrote it down, because she taught me a word,” Ice told the Los Angeles Times.

Closeup of Ice Spice
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

“Oh! She was like, ‘You’re tenacious,'" she recalled Taylor saying to her.

Taylor and Ice Spice onstage
Kevin Mazur/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"And I was like," Ice said to the publication, "Thank you."

Closeup of Ice Spice
Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

But that's far from the only compliment Taylor has bestowed upon the rapper. Taylor wrote an email to the LA Times for their story on Ice, praising the rapper.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

“I really loved working with Ice because I got to see firsthand how focused she is, and she came in more prepared than anyone I’ve worked with,” Taylor wrote, according to the publication.

Closeup of Taylor and Ice Spice onstage
Kevin Mazur/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“I made a habit early on in my career of bringing songs I’d written into sessions that were nearly done, to prove to my collaborators that I never expected to coast creatively. She did that with her verse and also sent me a demo of it beforehand," she continued.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Mega / GC Images

“I see a drive in Ice that’s beautifully rounded out by other qualities like humility and humor, curiosity and focus,” Taylor said. “She’s very knowledgeable about the inner workings of the business, as well as obviously being tapped into this very natural creative wellspring. It’s those two sides of the coin that you just don’t see.”

Closeup of Ice Spice and Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

Ice has routinely returned the favor. To the LA Times, she called Taylor "the nicest ever." Ice also opened up about her friendship with the singer in a recent Variety cover story.

Closeup of Ice Spice
Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

She noted their collab came about, in part, because Ice was moved by Taylor's documentary, Miss Americana, which came out in 2020.

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Winter/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“What I took away from Taylor’s documentary is you really do need to work hard, and not everything is going to be as easy as it seems,” Ice told Variety. “And my manager heard me talking about that and had reached out to her team, and then they had a song for me.”

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Mazur/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Here's hoping the two pals continue to creatively collab in the years to come. You can read Ice's interview with the Los Angeles Times here, as well as her Variety cover story here.

Join BuzzFeed in celebrating Latine Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15.

LHM graphic
Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed