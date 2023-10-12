The rapper has found herself with numerous Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 this year, a Best New Artist win at the MTV Video Music Awards, and huge fans and collaborators in legends Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.
Ice and Nicki appeared together on two songs this year: "Princess Diana" and "Barbie World." The latter also featured the band Aqua. As for her collab with Taylor, Ice hopped on a remix of the singer's song "Karma."
Ice even appeared onstage at a New Jersey show during Taylor's Eras tour in May.
Now, Ice is opening up about working with Taylor on their "Karma" collab and revealing the one word Taylor referred to her as that took her by surprise in the best way.
“I actually wrote it down, because she taught me a word,” Ice told the Los Angeles Times.
“Oh! She was like, ‘You’re tenacious,'" she recalled Taylor saying to her.
"And I was like," Ice said to the publication, "Thank you."
But that's far from the only compliment Taylor has bestowed upon the rapper. Taylor wrote an email to the LA Times for their story on Ice, praising the rapper.
“I really loved working with Ice because I got to see firsthand how focused she is, and she came in more prepared than anyone I’ve worked with,” Taylor wrote, according to the publication.
“I made a habit early on in my career of bringing songs I’d written into sessions that were nearly done, to prove to my collaborators that I never expected to coast creatively. She did that with her verse and also sent me a demo of it beforehand," she continued.
“I see a drive in Ice that’s beautifully rounded out by other qualities like humility and humor, curiosity and focus,” Taylor said. “She’s very knowledgeable about the inner workings of the business, as well as obviously being tapped into this very natural creative wellspring. It’s those two sides of the coin that you just don’t see.”
Ice has routinely returned the favor. To the LA Times, she called Taylor "the nicest ever." Ice also opened up about her friendship with the singer in a recent Variety cover story.
She noted their collab came about, in part, because Ice was moved by Taylor's documentary, Miss Americana, which came out in 2020.
“What I took away from Taylor’s documentary is you really do need to work hard, and not everything is going to be as easy as it seems,” Ice told Variety. “And my manager heard me talking about that and had reached out to her team, and then they had a song for me.”
Here's hoping the two pals continue to creatively collab in the years to come. You can read Ice's interview with the Los Angeles Times here, as well as her Variety cover story here.