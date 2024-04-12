Hunter Schafer's Hand-Painted Dress Of Van Gogh's "Starry Night" Is The Best Look I've Seen All Week

Marni, the fashion house behind the dress, also showed how seriously cool the painting process was.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

You can always count on Hunter Schafer to deliver a highly memorable look for press appearances.

Woman in a sheer outfit posing in front of a floral backdrop
Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Take, for example, her pink, translucent Prada gown to the Golden Globes that spectacularly billowed in the wind.

Person in elaborate dress with flowing transparent sleeves on the Golden Globes red carpet
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Or her sleek black Schiaparelli dress paired with a show-stopping gold flower necklace to the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week in January.

Elegant individual posing in a black strapless gown with a distinctive gold leaf neckpiece, at an event with onlookers in the background
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

And, as you might recall, at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Hunter wore a white Ann Demeulemeester set that was comprised of a simple long skirt and a not-so-simple top that was little more than just a feather held in place by a band across her body. She looked great, and many others thought so, too.

Person in a white strapless top and mermaid-style skirt on a carpet with background designs
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

So it should come as no surprise that Hunter just stepped out in another thoughtfully mesmerizing and chic look that's a literal work of art.

Woman with straight hair and strapless outfit posing at an event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for GQ

Hunter attended the GQ Global Creativity Awards on Thursday in New York City, and she wore a Marni gown hand-painted to look like Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night."

Woman on purple backdrop wearing a sleeveless, v-neck patterned dress
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

I'll repeat it: Hunter wore a hand-painted dress!

Woman in a patterned dress posing against a purple background
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Marni outlined the creation process in a series of Instagram Stories, showing acrylic paint added on top of a light blue tea-length dress.

Close-up of textured art with hand partially visible, creating detailed strokes on canvas
@Marni/Instagram / Via Instagram: @marni

"I'm Hunter Schafer. Of course, I'm wearing a dress that is actually painted with acrylic paint," Hunter told Vogue on the red carpet.

Person painting a detailed pattern on a dress being designed. No faces shown
@Marni/Instagram / Via Instagram: @marni

Even better, this isn't Hunter's first time wearing a hand-painted dress on the red carpet.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

In November, Hunter wore a Schiaparelli dress to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere in Berlin.

Woman posing on carpet, long-sleeve patterned dress with asymmetric hemline, white pointed heels
Tristar Media / WireImage / Getty Images

The dress featured hand-painted pieces attached atop a crotched base layer. It's truly a stunner of a dress.

Woman on red carpet in a fitted, patterned dress posing for the camera
Gerald Matzka / Getty Images

Interestingly, Hunter wasn't the only celebrity at the GQ Global Creativity Awards to wear a hand-painted look on the red carpet. Erykah Badu also donned a Marni jacket featuring a painted black plaid. Hunter and Erykah's Marni outfits were apt for the evening as Marni designer Francesco Risso was among the event's honorees.

Person in a striped coat and tall hat posing with a bag
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

All this to say, more hand-painted red carpet looks, please!