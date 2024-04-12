Hunter Schafer's Hand-Painted Dress Of Van Gogh's "Starry Night" Is The Best Look I've Seen All Week

And, as you might recall, at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Hunter wore a white Ann Demeulemeester set that was comprised of a simple long skirt and a not-so-simple top that was little more than just a feather held in place by a band across her body. She looked great, and many others thought so, too.
So it should come as no surprise that Hunter just stepped out in another thoughtfully mesmerizing and chic look that's a literal work of art.
Hunter attended the GQ Global Creativity Awards on Thursday in New York City, and she wore a Marni gown hand-painted to look like Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night."
I'll repeat it: Hunter wore a hand-painted dress!
Marni outlined the creation process in a series of Instagram Stories, showing acrylic paint added on top of a light blue tea-length dress.
"I'm Hunter Schafer. Of course, I'm wearing a dress that is actually painted with acrylic paint," Hunter told Vogue on the red carpet.
Even better, this isn't Hunter's first time wearing a hand-painted dress on the red carpet.
The dress featured hand-painted pieces attached atop a crotched base layer. It's truly a stunner of a dress.
Interestingly, Hunter wasn't the only celebrity at the GQ Global Creativity Awards to wear a hand-painted look on the red carpet. Erykah Badu also donned a Marni jacket featuring a painted black plaid. Hunter and Erykah's Marni outfits were apt for the evening as Marni designer Francesco Risso was among the event's honorees.
All this to say, more hand-painted red carpet looks, please!