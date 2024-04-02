Euphoria was Angus's first major role, and he followed the breakout performance with several films, including posthumous appearances in The Line and Your Lucky Day.
He also has a notable role in the upcoming horror film Abigail, which will be released in theaters on April 19.
"I’ve never had a friend that I was that close to and that was my age pass before," Hunter told GQ in an interview published on Tuesday.
Hunter and Angus starred in Euphoria as the characters Jules and Fez. According to GQ, Hunter began to cry while discussing the late actor.
"It's really surreal. It doesn't make sense. And yeah, it's new. It's a new kind of grieving," she said, before further detailing her grief.
"It comes randomly," she said. "It will hit me when I'm on the fucking toilet. It's really…I don't know. Grief is fucking weird."
Hunter added that Angus was a heartbeat on the Euphoria set.
"People really fell in love with Angus," she told the publication. "He was really one of the heartbeats of Euphoria. It's always the people that are just kind of a little too good for the world and a little too pure. He was a fucking angel. He was sunshine."