    Hunter Schafer Got Real About Grief While Tearfully Discussing Her Late "Euphoria" Costar Angus Cloud

    "It comes randomly," Hunter told GQ of the grief she's experiencing.

    Joseph Longo
    Hunter Schafer is grieving the loss of her friend and Euphoria costar Angus Cloud, who died in July 2023.

    Hunter in an off-shoulder gown with a flower detail posing for a photo
    Euphoria was Angus's first major role, and he followed the breakout performance with several films, including posthumous appearances in The Line and Your Lucky Day.

    Angus Cloud in a patterned tuxedo with bow tie and lapel pin, posing for the camera on the red carpet
    He also has a notable role in the upcoming horror film Abigail, which will be released in theaters on April 19.

    Angus smiling at the camera, wearing a printed shirt with a casual appearance
    "I’ve never had a friend that I was that close to and that was my age pass before," Hunter told GQ in an interview published on Tuesday.

    Hunter and Angus starred in Euphoria as the characters Jules and Fez. According to GQ, Hunter began to cry while discussing the late actor.

    "It's really surreal. It doesn't make sense. And yeah, it's new. It's a new kind of grieving," she said, before further detailing her grief.

    A closeup of Hunter in a strapless gown with black gloves up to the elbows
    "It comes randomly," she said. "It will hit me when I'm on the fucking toilet. It's really…I don't know. Grief is fucking weird."

    Hunter added that Angus was a heartbeat on the Euphoria set.

    "People really fell in love with Angus," she told the publication. "He was really one of the heartbeats of Euphoria. It's always the people that are just kind of a little too good for the world and a little too pure. He was a fucking angel. He was sunshine."

    Four cast members from Euphoria posing together at an event, dressed in semi-formal attire
    Elsewhere in her interview, Hunter opened up about her 2019 relationship with Rosalía and her breakup with Dominic Fike, another Euphoria costar.

    Hunter in a sheer outfit poses in front of a floral backdrop
