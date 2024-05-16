No one can keep a kid's head on their shoulders quite like their parents — even if that kid is actually an adult and they're movie star Glen Powell.
Powell's parents have hit the red carpet with their son before, but they upped the ante on Wednesday night.
A premiere was held in Glen's hometown of Austin, Texas, for his new action rom-com Hit Man, which he starred in and co-wrote. Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. showed up with signs that lovingly brought their son, one of Hollywood's newest leading men, down a notch.
The signs read: "Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen" and "It's never gonna happen."
Notably, they swapped the phrase "fetch" (a term Gretchen Wieners tries to popularize to Regina's annoyance) for their son's name.
Glen wasn't the least bit upset by the joke. He told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that his parents are known for "trolling" him and came up with the prank after seeing "mean tweets" about their son. "I don't read tweets, but my parents read tweets — so if you're talking sh*t, know that my parents are reading those tweets," he said.
In fact, he seemed aware of the stunt ahead of time. "They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it," he continued. "Even though they troll me, they support me in every way, in every way."
It's good to see Glen and his parents have a great sense of humor. Hit Man appears in select theaters on May 24 before hitting Netflix on June 7.