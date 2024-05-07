    Doja Cat Literally Drenched Herself In Hair Gel For Her Wet T-Shirt Met Gala Red Carpet Look

    As for what Doja wore on her way to the Met Gala? She wore a towel.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    You can always count on Doja Cat to deliver a highly memorable red carpet look. For instance, at the Grammys in February, she wore a Dilara Findikoglu dress and an array of fake tattoos.

    Closeup of Doja Cat
    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

    At the Met Gala last year, where the theme honored the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, she dressed as his cat Choupette in a white-and-silver Oscar de la Renta dress.

    Doja Cat at the Met Gala
    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

    Well, this year, Doja turned heads again at the Met by wearing a floor-length wet T-shirt.

    Closeup of Doja Cat at the Met Gala
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    She detailed the inspiration behind the look in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the carpet.

    Doja Cat at the Met Gala
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    "I know that people are going to do flowers, but my flower of choice is the most-used flower. And it's cotton," she said. "I wanted to do a white T-shirt, also because a white T-shirt is timeless."

    Closeup of Doja Cat at the Met Gala
    Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    "And it felt very poetic to choose this," she continued. "I knew it wasn't going to blend in too much, and I don't really like to blend in."

    Doja Cat at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Doja also revealed the trick behind getting the T-shirt to look wet.

    Doja Cat at the Met Gala
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    "I'm not supposed to give the secret, but it's hair gel. It's hair gel," she said. "It's all hair gel, and it's all smooth throughout the whole thing."

    Doja Cat and Guram Gvasalia at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    As for what Doja wore on her way to the Met...

    Doja Cat and Guram Gvasaliaat the Met Gala
    Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

    ...she wore a towel with another wrapped around her head.

    Doja Cat and Guram Gvasalia at the Met Gala
    Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

    If you're wondering who accompanied the singer to the gala, that'd be Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia.

    Doja Cat and Guram Gvasalia at the Met Gala
    Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

    Now, is Doja's wet T-shirt Met look on theme? Well, the theme of the Costume Institute's exhibit on display at the museum is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the dress code was inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story "The Garden of Time." So think timeless and archival fashion that can't be worn again, though many celebs interpreted this with floral-inspired garments.

    Doja Cat at the Met Gala
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    So tell us in the comments below what you think of Doja's look.

    Correction: A previous version of this article included the headline: "Doja Cat Literally Drenched Herself In Water For Her Wet T-Shirt Met Gala Red Carpet Look." Her dress was covered in hair gel. The headline has been updated.

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions