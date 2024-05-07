Doja Cat Literally Drenched Herself In Hair Gel For Her Wet T-Shirt Met Gala Red Carpet Look

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
You can always count on Doja Cat to deliver a highly memorable red carpet look. For instance, at the Grammys in February, she wore a Dilara Findikoglu dress and an array of fake tattoos.
At the Met Gala last year, where the theme honored the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, she dressed as his cat Choupette in a white-and-silver Oscar de la Renta dress.
Well, this year, Doja turned heads again at the Met by wearing a floor-length wet T-shirt.
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
She detailed the inspiration behind the look in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the carpet.
"I know that people are going to do flowers, but my flower of choice is the most-used flower. And it's cotton," she said. "I wanted to do a white T-shirt, also because a white T-shirt is timeless."
"And it felt very poetic to choose this," she continued. "I knew it wasn't going to blend in too much, and I don't really like to blend in."
Doja also revealed the trick behind getting the T-shirt to look wet.
"I'm not supposed to give the secret, but it's hair gel. It's hair gel," she said. "It's all hair gel, and it's all smooth throughout the whole thing."
As for what Doja wore on her way to the Met...
...she wore a towel with another wrapped around her head.
If you're wondering who accompanied the singer to the gala, that'd be Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia.
Now, is Doja's wet T-shirt Met look on theme? Well, the theme of the Costume Institute's exhibit on display at the museum is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the dress code was inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story "The Garden of Time." So think timeless and archival fashion that can't be worn again, though many celebs interpreted this with floral-inspired garments.
So tell us in the comments below what you think of Doja's look.
Correction: A previous version of this article included the headline: "Doja Cat Literally Drenched Herself In Water For Her Wet T-Shirt Met Gala Red Carpet Look." Her dress was covered in hair gel. The headline has been updated.
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions