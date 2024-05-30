And Just Like That..., the popular follow-up series to Sex and the City, is filming its third season in New York. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie, and Sarita Choudhury, aka Seema, were recently spotted on set.
Kristin Davis, aka Charlotte, and Nicole Ari Parker, aka Lisa Todd Wexley, have also been seen filming.
Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, will join them in Season 3. She, SJP, and Kristin all starred in SATC.
As you'll recall, Che is a stand-up comedian introduced in Season 1 of AJLT.
Che joined the show as Carrie's coworker.
Notably, Che struck up a relationship with Miranda.
However, by the end of Season 2, their romance majorly fizzled.
"They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character," Cynthia said of Sara in a Variety cover story.
Che's appearance on AJLT was polarizing, and Sara has addressed the criticism over the years, including in a 2022 interview with the New York Times following Season 1.
"I'm very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry. And that's way more important to me because I'm a real human being. I'm really proud of the representation that we've created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who's complex, who is not here to be liked, who's not here for anybody's approval. They're here to be themselves," Sara said at the time.
"I'm also not in control of the writing. I welcome the passion that folks are bringing to the table around this representation. But in real life, there are a lot of different human beings who show up to the table, speaking truth to power in myriad ways. And they all land differently with different people. And Che Diaz has their own audience that they speak to who really get a kick out of what they're doing," Sara continued.
As for Sara's exit from the series, Cynthia told Variety, "I think they felt, and Michael Patrick felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed." Michael Patrick King developed AJLT and was an executive producer on SATC.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Karen Pittman, who played Professor Nya Wallace, will also not appear in Season 3. The publication cited a Max source who claimed "scheduling conflicts" were the reason for Karen's departure. Karen also stars on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and is slated to appear in a new Netflix series, Forever.
According to Deadline, Season 3 of AJLT will return in 2025.