    Here's What Cynthia Nixon Thinks Of Sara Ramírez Not Appearing In "And Just Like That..." Season 3

    Sara Ramírez played Che Diaz on the first two seasons of And Just Like That...

    And Just Like That..., the popular follow-up series to Sex and the City, is filming its third season in New York. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie, and Sarita Choudhury, aka Seema, were recently spotted on set.

    Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury holding ice cream cones, walking outdoors. Sarah wears a patchwork dress and large hat, Sarita wears a sleeveless jumpsuit
    Kristin Davis, aka Charlotte, and Nicole Ari Parker, aka Lisa Todd Wexley, have also been seen filming.

    Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker walk together. Kristin wears a patterned top and pants, and Nicole wears a colorful dress with planet decor
    Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, will join them in Season 3. She, SJP, and Kristin all starred in SATC.

    Cynthia Nixon, with short hair and wearing a sleeveless, satin-like vest
    However, Sara Ramírez will not be returning as Che Diaz, and Cynthia recently opened up about Sara's departure from the show.

    Sara Ramírez at The Public Theater event, wearing a hoodie with layered accessories including necklaces and a scarf
    As you'll recall, Che is a stand-up comedian introduced in Season 1 of AJLT.

    A performer wearing a jacket speaks into a microphone on stage at the Old Man Hustle BKLYN Comedy Club
    Che joined the show as Carrie's coworker.

    Sara Ramirez in a black suit and Sarah Jessica Parker in a dress and pearl necklace, holding a pearl clutch, at an indoor event
    Notably, Che struck up a relationship with Miranda.

    Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez are lounging and smiling together on a bed in a cozy, well-decorated room
    However, by the end of Season 2, their romance majorly fizzled.

    Sara Ramirez in a green jacket and Cynthia Nixon in a red dress stand in a kitchen, engaged in conversation
    "They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character," Cynthia said of Sara in a Variety cover story.

    Cynthia Nixon in a dress and Sara Ramirez in a shirt and pants are standing together in an apartment with unpacked boxes
    Che's appearance on AJLT was polarizing, and Sara has addressed the criticism over the years, including in a 2022 interview with the New York Times following Season 1.

    Closeup of Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz in &quot;And Just Like That...&quot;
    "I'm very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry. And that's way more important to me because I'm a real human being. I'm really proud of the representation that we've created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who's complex, who is not here to be liked, who's not here for anybody's approval. They're here to be themselves," Sara said at the time.

    Sara Ramirez, wearing a casual long-sleeve shirt and headphones, speaks into a microphone during a radio interview
    "I'm also not in control of the writing. I welcome the passion that folks are bringing to the table around this representation. But in real life, there are a lot of different human beings who show up to the table, speaking truth to power in myriad ways. And they all land differently with different people. And Che Diaz has their own audience that they speak to who really get a kick out of what they're doing," Sara continued.

    Sara Ramirez smiles while holding a microphone on stage during a performance
    As for Sara's exit from the series, Cynthia told Variety, "I think they felt, and Michael Patrick felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed." Michael Patrick King developed AJLT and was an executive producer on SATC.

    Closeup of Michael Patrick King
    According to the Hollywood Reporter, Karen Pittman, who played Professor Nya Wallace, will also not appear in Season 3. The publication cited a Max source who claimed "scheduling conflicts" were the reason for Karen's departure. Karen also stars on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and is slated to appear in a new Netflix series, Forever.

    Karen Pittman as Nya Wallace in &quot;And Just Like That...&quot;
    According to Deadline, Season 3 of AJLT will return in 2025.