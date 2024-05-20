Here's Why "Bridgerton" Star Claudia Jessie Wore The Same Suit Twice While Promoting Season 3

You go, Claudia!

Joseph Longo
Claudia Jessie is getting her use out of a striped blue Stella McCartney suit.

Closeup of Claudia Jessie on the red carpet
As Teen Vogue and digital creator Holly Agnes noted, the actor, who stars as Eloise on Bridgerton, was spotted wearing the same suit twice this month while promoting the show's third season.

Eloise sitting and reading in a scene from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; with her sister Francesca in the background
She first wore the suit on May 13 to the world premiere in New York City.

She wore it again on May 16 during an appearance on The Late Show. She notably styled the suit differently, swapping out the green heels she wore to the premiere for black shoes. She also wore the blazer open the second time, with a white shirt and a gold necklace.

Claudia Jessie speaking to Stephen Colbert
There's a major (and admirable) reason why Claudia re-wore the suit.

Claudia Jessie, in a striped suit, enthusiastically converses with Stephen Colbert, in a suit, during an interview on &quot;The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.&quot;
"I care a lot about being as sustainable as you can, so you will see me in this suit a fair amount," she told InStyle at the world premiere.

"So I hope you like it because you're going to see it again," she continued.

Claudia also told the publication that she makes it a point to own secondhand clothing, often repairs her clothes, and invests in items that will hold up over a long period.

Closeup of Claudia Jessie
Claudia isn't the first celeb to re-wear clothing at big events in the name of being eco-conscious.

Claudia Jessie standing in front of a floral backdrop, wearing a stylish blazer with pinstripes
Take Cate Blanchett, for example. She's either repeated or altered versions of previous red carpet looks and worn them again, including a Louis Vuitton look she wore to the 2023 Oscars.

Cate Blanchett on the red carpet, wearing a flowing satin top with wide sleeves and a fitted skirt
She wore the top again in March of this year to a Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Cate Blanchett in leather pants and a stylish draped top, wearing sunglasses
Cate opened up about her repeat dressing in a 2023 interview with Business of Fashion. “It should be completely unremarkable, the idea of re-wearing [clothes], because we do it in our daily lives,” she told the publication. “We do it out of habit, we do it out of choice, we do it out of necessity.”

Cheers to Claudia and Cate!

