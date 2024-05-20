Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton
Claudia Jessie is getting her use out of a striped blue Stella McCartney suit.
As Teen Vogue and digital creator Holly Agnes noted, the actor, who stars as Eloise on Bridgerton, was spotted wearing the same suit twice this month while promoting the show's third season.
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Bridgerton
See our Bridgerton Discussions
She wore it again on May 16 during an appearance on The Late Show. She notably styled the suit differently, swapping out the green heels she wore to the premiere for black shoes. She also wore the blazer open the second time, with a white shirt and a gold necklace.
There's a major (and admirable) reason why Claudia re-wore the suit.
"I care a lot about being as sustainable as you can, so you will see me in this suit a fair amount," she told InStyle at the world premiere.
"So I hope you like it because you're going to see it again," she continued.
Claudia also told the publication that she makes it a point to own secondhand clothing, often repairs her clothes, and invests in items that will hold up over a long period.
Claudia isn't the first celeb to re-wear clothing at big events in the name of being eco-conscious.
Take Cate Blanchett, for example. She's either repeated or altered versions of previous red carpet looks and worn them again, including a Louis Vuitton look she wore to the 2023 Oscars.
Cate opened up about her repeat dressing in a 2023 interview with Business of Fashion. “It should be completely unremarkable, the idea of re-wearing [clothes], because we do it in our daily lives,” she told the publication. “We do it out of habit, we do it out of choice, we do it out of necessity.”
Cheers to Claudia and Cate!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Bridgerton conversation instead
See the Discussions