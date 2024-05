"When you try to cover something up, your feelings…" she said in a segment of the documentary that discussed the grief she experienced from not knowing her father and dealing with the death of designer Gianni Versace who died in 1997. "You spoke about abandonment. I tried to cover that with something. You can't cover it. I was killing myself. It was very hurtful. For my mistakes, I've always owned up to them. I chose to go to rehab. It was one of the best and only things I could have done for myself at that time."