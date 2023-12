14 Celebrities Who Admitted They're Actually Really Glad They Weren't Cast In These Major Roles

"It was between Josh, myself, and another actor. I met with Gary [Ross, the director], and he gave me this script for Cato. He's like 'Would you want to read this?'" he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016, noting that he was happy to play the bad guy and found the casting to be "perfect." "I'm really, really happy that it turned out the way it did, especially with. Because had that happened, for me it's like, I really had to work hard and when I got that show...when I got...I realized how much more I had to learn."