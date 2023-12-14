Skip To Content
    14 Celebrities Who Admitted They're Actually Really Glad They Weren't Cast In These Major Roles

    "I never considered myself as the right physical specimen for Batman," Cillian Murphy said.

    by Joseph Longo

    When it comes to movies and TV shows, some characters become so associated with the actors who played them that it can be nearly impossible to think of another performer in that role. But often the most memorable roles could've been inhabited by other people. In fact, here are 14 celebs that not only were in the running to play legendary characters but in fact are genuinely happy they didn't end up in the role:

    1. Anne Hathaway: Barbie

    Closeup of Anne Hathaway
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    "The thing that's so exciting about what Margot [Robbie] and Greta [Gerwig]...they hit a bullseye. And the bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy," she said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this week about the version of Barbie she was attached to star in not being made. "Now imagine that version — that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion — but it’s not the right version. So I actually think of it as a lucky thing."

    Screenshot from &quot;Barbie&quot;
    Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    2. Britney Spears: Allie in The Notebook

    Closeup of Britney Spears
    J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

    "The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on the Mickey Mouse Club, I’m glad I didn’t do it," she wrote in her memoir The Woman in Me, per an excerpt published by People. "If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone I’d have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Notebook&quot;
    New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

    3. Jennifer Lawrence: Bella in Twilight

    Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
    Dominik Bindl / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2012, Jennifer was asked if she was "glad" she didn't play Bella Swan in Twilight. Kristen Stewart was eventually cast in the role. "Oh yeah, for sure. I remember when the first movie came out, seeing Kristen Stewart on the red carpet and getting papped wherever she went. I'd had no idea Twilight would be such a big deal," Jennifer told the Guardian at the time. "For me, and assuming for her, it was just another audition. Then it turned into this whole other thing."

    Kristen Stewart as Bella
    The Twilight Saga/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    4. Ashley Greene: Bella in Twilight

    Closeup of Ashley Greene
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    “I’m glad that I did not get that role. I just was not ready for it,” Ashley told Elite Daily in August. “I wouldn’t have been ready for the responsibilities that came with it. I was very young, and if I had had a negative kind of response, I think it would have crushed me.” She was instead cast as Alice Cullen in the film franchise.

    The Twilight Saga/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    5. Alexander Ludwig: Peeta in The Hunger Games

    Closeup of Alexander Ludwig
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Starz

    "It was between Josh, myself, and another actor. I met with Gary [Ross, the director], and he gave me this script for Cato. He's like 'Would you want to read this?'" he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016, noting that he was happy to play the bad guy and found the casting to be "perfect." "I'm really, really happy that it turned out the way it did, especially with Vikings. Because had that happened, for me it's like, I really had to work hard and when I got that show...when I got Vikings...I realized how much more I had to learn."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Hunger Games&quot;
    Murray Close / Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

    6. Rachel McAdams: The Devil Wears Prada, Get Smart, Iron Man, Mission: Impossible III, and Casino Royale

    Rachel McAdams
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    “There’s certainly things like ‘I wish I’d done that,'" Rachel told Bustle in April. But after some of those movies came out and were successes, she reconsidered. "I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that.'"

    Screenshot from &quot;The Devil Wears Prada&quot;
    Barry Wetcher / TM & Copyright  20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / courtesy Everett Collection

    7. Cillian Murphy: Batman in Batman Begins

    Cillian Murphy
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images

    "Yes, I think it was for the best because we got Christian Bale's performance, which is a stunning interpretation of that role. I never considered myself as the right physical specimen for Batman. To me, it was always going to be Christian Bale," he told GQ UK in July of Christopher Nolan's Batman franchise. Cillian was instead cast as Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow.

    Batman
    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    8. Sebastian Stan: Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger

    Closeup of Sebastian Stan
    Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I was completely taken with that character," Sebastian said of Bucky Barnes in the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Abrams Books, according to CBR. "I definitely want to be clear about this: I am extremely grateful I got this role and not the Captain America role. I looked at it like it was meant to be."

    Captain America
    Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    9. Elizabeth Olsen: Spy Kids

    Elizabeth Olsen
    Abc / ABC via Getty Images

    "It was my first audition, and I had a callback immediately, they gave me the script, and I met [director] Robert Rodriguez — who would not remember me,” Elizabeth told the Daily Beast in 2012. “They asked me if I’d read the script, and I said yes, but it was a lie because it was the biggest thing I’d ever seen. And I’m very happy I didn’t get it because I didn’t want to be a child actor.”

    Poster for &quot;Spy Kids&quot;
    Miramax / courtesy Everett Collection

    10. Taylor Momsen: Hannah Montana

    Closeup of Taylor Momsen
    Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage / Getty Images

    "Honestly, if I’d have ended up as Hannah Montana, I don’t know if the show would have gone as well. I probably would have told them all to go f**k themselves by the time I hit 11. And I don’t know how that would have gone down. It’s great for Miley, but I really like where I am right now, and I feel really fortunate to be able to really be myself," Taylor reportedly told the Times years ago, according to Variety.

    Miley as Hannah Montana
    Bob D'Amico / Disney Channel via Getty Images

    11. John Cameron Mitchell: The Breakfast Club

    Closeup of John Cameron Mitchell
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    "I’m so glad it didn’t happen. You know, there’s certain things I wanted at the time at 22. And I’m glad they didn’t happen because I wouldn’t have made some of the things I’m proud of," John Cameron told the Wrap in May. "I would have been in LA, and I think I would have been less happy there. I always like to work there, but I’m not really an LA person.”

    Poster for &quot;The Breakfast Club&quot;
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    12. Chris Pratt: Superman in Superman Returns

    Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

    "It just goes to show, you know, it's all divinely planned. So if it's not working out in the moment, just have faith that it might work out in the future," he said on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017. "The 'No's you might get today might mean an even more powerful yes in the future, do you know what I mean? I'm glad I was not Superman."

    Screenshot from &quot;Superman Returns&quot;
    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    13. Naomie Harris: Bond Girl in Skyfall

    Naomie Harris
    Dave Benett / Getty Images for Omnes

    “I just feel like I don’t have the kind of assets that are normally associated with a Bond girl, and I’ve never traded on sexuality,” Naomie told the Independent in 2022. “It’s a powerful tool, right? As a woman, you can have it in your arsenal of weapons to get ahead in life, but it’s not one I’ve really used. So I thought, how is this going to work? Because to be a Bond girl, traditionally, was all about that allure and that sexuality, and I didn’t understand how that fitted with me.” She was instead cast as Moneypenny in the film.

    &quot;Skyfall&quot; poster
    Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    14. Finally, Tom Felton: Harry or Ron in Harry Potter

    Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

    "I'm very grateful I am in the film at all, but even more grateful that I got the character of Draco," Tom told MTV News in 2011. "I think Rupert [Grint, who played Ron] and Dan [Radcliffe, who played Harry], there's no question in my mind, there's no one else in the world that, A) could have played the character better, but B) could have handled the behind-the-scenes pressure those guys have dealt with over the last decade."

    Screenshot from &quot;Harry Potter&quot;
    Peter Mountain / Warner Bros./ Courtesy: Everett Collection