    Country Singer Carly Pearce Reveals Pericarditis Diagnosis, A Heart Condition

    Carly is releasing her latest album, Hummingbird, in June.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ahead of releasing her new album Hummingbird next month, Carly Pearce is opening up publicly about her health.

    Carly Pearce smiles on a red carpet. She is wearing a sheer top over a bralette, pants, and a statement necklace
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CMT

    In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer said she has a health condition called pericarditis.

    Closeup of Carly Pearce
    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    "Hey y'all, I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," she said. "You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues, and through that I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue."

    Carly Pearce onstage
    Jason Kempin / Getty Images for ABA

    The American Heart Association defines pericarditis as "inflammation of the pericardium, a sac-like structure with two thin layers of tissue that surround the heart to hold it in place and help it work. A small amount of fluid keeps the layers separate so there's less friction between them as the heart beats."

    Carly noted she's worked with doctors regarding the condition and wants to continue performing. "It's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit," she said. "So if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now. That doesn't mean that I'm not going to be completely fine. It just means right now I've got to really take this seriously."

    Carly Pearce onstage
    Joseph Okpako / WireImage / Getty Images

    Carly did not elaborate more on her condition but reassured her fans about her upcoming album and shows. Her fourth record, Hummingbird, will be released on June 7. The album features the song "We Don't Fight Anymore," her Grammy-nominated duet with Chris Stapleton.

    Carly Pearce smiles on the red carpet wearing a stylish long-sleeve black dress
    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    "So if you're coming to the shows [or] if you are going to be a part of any of the amazing things we have going on with Hummingbird, it is all going to be great," she said. "It just might look a little different, so I'm asking for a little bit of grace."

    Carly Pearce is on stage, wearing a sleeveless jumpsuit with floral embroidery, smiling and holding a microphone
    Jason Kempin / Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group

    Carly ended her video by encouraging people to take care of their health. "Truly, more importantly, if any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff — or aren't. I'm a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises, and this happened to me," she said. "So I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it. Just know that if it's trying to tell you something, it's going to tell you, so I love you guys and I'll see you soon."

    Carly Pearce smiles, wearing a lace blouse with leopard print details and a pleated skirt, at a SiriusXM event
    Jason Kempin / Getty Images

    Several celebrities commented their well wishes to Carly, including Sara Evans. She wrote, "Love you and praying for you! 🩷🩷🩷🙏🙏🙏"

    Sara Evans&#x27; Instagram post: &quot;Love you and praying for you!&quot; with heart and praying hands emojis
    Carly Pearce / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Hillary Scott of Lady A said, "Love you! 💖"

    Instagram post by hillaryscottla saying &quot;Love you!&quot;
    Carly Pearce / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    And Mary Steenburgen left a string of heart emojis.

    Instagram post by mary_steenburgen with three red heart emojis
    Carly Pearce / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    You can watch Carly's video below: