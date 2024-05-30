Country Singer Carly Pearce Reveals Pericarditis Diagnosis, A Heart Condition

Ahead of releasing her new album Hummingbird next month, Carly Pearce is opening up publicly about her health.
In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer said she has a health condition called pericarditis.
"Hey y'all, I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," she said. "You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues, and through that I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue."
The American Heart Association defines pericarditis as "inflammation of the pericardium, a sac-like structure with two thin layers of tissue that surround the heart to hold it in place and help it work. A small amount of fluid keeps the layers separate so there's less friction between them as the heart beats."
Carly noted she's worked with doctors regarding the condition and wants to continue performing. "It's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit," she said. "So if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now. That doesn't mean that I'm not going to be completely fine. It just means right now I've got to really take this seriously."
Carly did not elaborate more on her condition but reassured her fans about her upcoming album and shows. Her fourth record, Hummingbird, will be released on June 7. The album features the song "We Don't Fight Anymore," her Grammy-nominated duet with Chris Stapleton.
"So if you're coming to the shows [or] if you are going to be a part of any of the amazing things we have going on with Hummingbird, it is all going to be great," she said. "It just might look a little different, so I'm asking for a little bit of grace."
Carly ended her video by encouraging people to take care of their health. "Truly, more importantly, if any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff — or aren't. I'm a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises, and this happened to me," she said. "So I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it. Just know that if it's trying to tell you something, it's going to tell you, so I love you guys and I'll see you soon."
Several celebrities commented their well wishes to Carly, including Sara Evans. She wrote, "Love you and praying for you! 🙏🙏🙏"
Hillary Scott of Lady A said, "Love you! 💖"
And Mary Steenburgen left a string of heart emojis.